A friend of mine is on the Appalachian Trail with her husband right now. It is no small hike, taking months to complete. Although younger and much more fit than I, she was a little apprehensive about it. Before she left, I wrote her a note that said, “It is important to take time in life to take those trails that branch off the main highway. We see them and say, ‘Oh, I wonder where that leads.’”
But most of the time we don’t stop and actually take the steps to travel down that way. It is sometimes sad when we reach the end of life’s journey and realize we passed up that chance.
On a trip, do you find yourself looking down the little byroads as you pass them and wondering where they go? I do. You cannot possibly explore them all, but sometimes, when the opportunity presents itself, you can make a U-turn and follow where they take you.
Almost 50 years ago, my husband was asked to go to Aruba temporarily to work. We were young and our kids were toddlers. I had never been anywhere much; my parents were not travelers. The only long trip we ever took was to Disneyworld in California. My aunt lived near there, so we combined visiting her and a trip to that most wonderful amusement park.
So, when we considered going to Aruba, it was with much trepidation. We would be taking babies far away from grandparents and stepping into a whole new world. I was afraid, but we took that step and it was a life-changing experience. It opened the door to other possibilities the world can offer. Consequently, we also lived in Venezuela and have traveled to many other parts of the world.
You see, if you only travel your same little path, like a guinea pig on his treadmill, you will never know that there are other far horizons. You never know that there are different ways of life from yours; that there are mountains, and oceans, and vistas to gaze upon; that the rest of the world moves to other rhythms than you do; that yours is not the only way to live.
It broadens your views and understanding of other cultures. Why, even if you travel to different parts of the United States, you will find that people do things in ways that you don’t. In the north, rapid transit trains above and below ground, whisk people from one place to the other. Their speech sounds different, and a lot of the food is not prepared the same as we do here. Just try to find a good hamburger or Tex-Mex in the northern climes.
We all are descended from countries across the ocean. Nowhere else can you immerse yourself in such history, art and culture as in Europe. Our roots are there. Just the weight of such history is overwhelming. If it is ever possible for you to travel that path, it is eye-opening.
Go forth and see all that is possible as you diverge from that beaten path. It may just be to a different part of Texas or of the United States. It might be something you see on the map and say, “I wonder what is there?” Or, say yes when someone asks you to do something or go somewhere you have never been.
If you get a chance to pursue an adventure, go for it with all of your heart. Then you won’t be saying to yourself, “I should have …,” you will be saying, “I did…” And you will never be the same for having done it.
