The Houston Metro Go Texan Committee and Chambers County Subcommittee will host the Community Quarantine Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will leave no stone unturned and no face unmasked as they race against other families to the finish line. Those who end the hunt will receive goodie bags and prize drawing entries. The ending location for the hunt will be 2611 Devillier Road in Winnie.
The fee is $20 and registration must be completed by 5 p.m. Friday. To register visit https://secure.rodeohouston.com/donate/?code=HMGTChamberScavHunt. Call Twaillah Clark Sims at 832-640-4553, Courtney Hollywood at 281-960-5842 or email hmgtchamberscounty@gmail.com.
