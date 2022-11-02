Barbers Hill Coach Carl Abseck

Barbers Hill Coach Carl Abseck believes a third- or fourth-place playoff qualifier should have to travel to an opponent's homefield to open the playoffs.

 c2pix Photography

Sports writers’ predictions don’t often come true, so when they do we like to brag.

Our 2022 Football Preview was headlined “Road to playoffs now runs through Crosby, Barbers Hill.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.