Sports writers’ predictions don’t often come true, so when they do we like to brag.
Our 2022 Football Preview was headlined “Road to playoffs now runs through Crosby, Barbers Hill.”
Bingo.
It appears those two area teams, who joined Baytown Lee, Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial to give us five squads to root for in the same District 8-5A, will make the playoffs while the Baytown teams are out of possibilities with a week to go.
But there will be no playoff game in Crosby this year, no matter what happens tonight at Stallworth Stadium. In the same preview, The Baytown Sun addressed the bizarre matter of placing a Houston-area district in Region 2, which goes up around the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex and takes in the northeast quarter of the state.
If Crosby’s Cougars beat Goose Creek Memorial tonight they must travel to either Longview or Lancaster for a bi-district game.
Barbers Hill will host a home bi-district game only if Port Arthur Memorial beats Kingwood Park and the Eagles beat New Caney Porter Friday. If not, buckle up for a ride to Longview or Lancaster.
The UIL has a new rule this year outlawing neutral site games for bi-district, with the first two finishers in each district hosting and the third- and fourth-place finishers hitting the road.
Standings going into the final weekend of the regular season find Port Arthur and Kingwood tied for first in 8-5A at 6-1, followed by Barbers Hill (5-2), then Crosby (4-3) and Porter (4-3). In 7-5A, Longview leads at 6-0 and Lancaster is second at 5-1. Forney is third at 4-2 and McKinney North and Lufkin are tied for fourth at 3-3.
“The reasoning is to give first- and second-place teams a reward for finishing first or second,” Barbers Hill Coach Carl Abseck said, sort of ignoring the fact they already get to feast on third- and fourth-seeded barely playoff qualifiers.
“And that’s not to mention the difficulty in finding a stadium for the first round, because so many teams are in the playoffs that first week,” Abseck said. “I think it ought to be that way (home games for top seeds) for all sports. The district champ and second-place team should get a reward.”
And the extra traveling involved in being in Region 2?
“Our district has no reason to be in Region 2. That’s stupid,” the coach said. “For a first round game, McKinney North may have to travel to Port Arthur Texas, a five and a half hour trip. But I digress. We shouldn’t be in Region 2.”
