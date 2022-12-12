Area hoops briefs SUN SPORTS STAFF REPORT Dec 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BH trounces Kingwood ParkThe Barbers Hill boys basketball team stormed out to a 19-3 lead in the first period and never looked back as the Eagles defeated Kingwood Park, 66-43 on Friday.Barbers Hill improved to 10-4 overall with the win and hosts Galveston Ball at 7 p.m. Wednesday.Bryce Smith was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 19 points in the game.Pasadena runs past GandersBaytown Lee suffered a tough 64-58 loss to Pasadena High at home on Friday night. The Ganders are now 6-4 overall on the season.Kylan Williams led the Ganders offensively with 24 points, followed by Mason Compton with 11. Ja’Corey Boston added 10 points.The Ganders will play Waltrip at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Houston ISD Tournament at the Delmar Fieldhouse.Threes sink Sterling in lossThe Klein Oak Panthers made 15 three-pointers in as they breezed past Baytown Sterling in a 79-39 victory last Friday. With the loss, the Rangers to 7-8 overall.Sterling’s Tajelle Vige scored 16 points in the game, with Jakob Hernandez contributing 11 points.The Rangers will host Dayton at 7 p.m. in the Winnie Brown Gymnasium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingwood Park Barber Gander Ranger Sport Basketball Hill Bryce Smith Pasadena Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Sun Weekly Survey Have you already mailed your out-of-town holiday gifts? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Community volunteers wrap Blue Santa presents Navigators knock off nationally ranked Kilgore Implementing emergency plan among priorities for OEM Eagles seek to soar new heights in 2023 Baytown City Council briefs Area hoops briefs Helmets for children - Protecting our brains is an important focus of Pilots around the world Rotarians learn about resource center’s services Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarket Street welcomes Big Pappa’s SmokehousePolice Beat - Major Crash8-5A honors Barbers Hill’s Malone as top newcomerRollover accident Main at RollingbrookCouncil selects city managerPublic meets, greets Baytown city manager candidatesPolice Beat: Woman shot atJames Milton DavisHoward DuhonWilliam Curtis Barrett Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter To The Editor - Who do you trust to impart the news? Nov 30, 2022 0 Praises for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital - Letter to the Editor Nov 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! Nov 25, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter from the Editor Updated Nov 23, 2022 0 City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! Nov 18, 2022 0 ‘You can’t fix stupid’ - Letter to the editor Nov 14, 2022 0 Off the rails - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Need a private sitter for your Dec 11, 2022 Hiring a First Class Manual Dec 8, 2022 1-bedroom, stove, fridge, & all $800 Dec 8, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.