Harris County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing today in Baytown 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lee College McNair Center, 3411 Interstate 10.
Appointments are preferred. Make your appointment for either location at covidcheck.hctx.net or by calling 832-927-7575. No proof of insurance, residency or citizenship is required.
Commissioner hosts testing for underserved
Free COVID-19 testing especially for members of underserved communities will be offered from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 30 at the Harris County Jim Fonteno Annex, 14350 Wallisville Road in North Shore, according to Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.
He said he particularly encourages families in multi-generational households to come for testing together. Also, contractors who employee workers who are paid daily or are paid in cash are encouraged to send their employees.
Testing does not require proof of residency, insurance or citizenship.
Chambers County
vaccinations underway
Today is the first day of vaccinations given by Chambers County Health, but reservations for spots filled up quickly and no more are available at this time.
The county health department will post information on how to make appointments as more vaccine becomes available.
To make sure you get notified, sign up for the Chambers County emergency text notification system, Chambers Warns, at www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/chamberswarns.
Case reports
Harris County Public Health reported 294,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases through Friday, up from 290,249 through Wednesday. There have been 2,822 deaths through Friday, up from 2,801 through Wednesday.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 5,247 cases through Friday, up from 5,217 through Wednesday. There have been 58 deaths.
The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had 433 cases through Friday, up from 427 through Wednesday. There have been seven deaths.
The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 1,896 cases through Friday, up from 1,864 through Wednesday. There have been 24 deaths.
Chambers County reported 3,626 cases through Thursday, up from 3,430 cases a week earlier. There have been 31 deaths.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 1,935,747 cases through Friday, up from 1,898,549 through Wednesday. There have been 33,707 deaths through Friday, up from 32,844 through Wednesday.
