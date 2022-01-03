Marielise Robin passed away on October 3, 2021. We will mourn our earthly mother knowing she was strong in her Catholic faith and has joined her heavenly family above. She was loved and is now missed.
We, the family of Marielise Robin, would like to announce the passing onto the glories of heaven of our dear mother. Mom passed away peacefully, Sunday October 3, 2021 under the dutiful watch of her Care team at St. Andrews Nursing home in Baytown, Texas. We are so grateful for all of their care and nurturing during her stay.
Marielise Robin was the first child born to Rita Guidry of Carencro, Louisiana and Danie L. Robin of Leonville, Louisiana. A young married couple who survived the Great Depression and waited 10 years into their marriage before starting their family.
She was surpassed in death by her sister, Glade Muchmeche of Gonzalez, Louisiana in 2014. She was always proud to claim that she was a “Daughter of the South” and reveled in her Cajun Heritage. Her quick sense of humor and laughter is already missed.
Marielise was educated at University of Southern Louisiana where she met our dad, Norbert B. Wattigney. They had six children and many family pets. Our eldest brother, Daniel A. Wattigney was in heaven to meet mom on her day. No doubt with a big pot of gumbo to welcome her home. Her remaining sons and one daughter know we had one of the most creative and sharp minded mothers possible. Her flair for design and exceptionally good taste were always to be admired.
Her surviving sons are: Walter J. Wattigney of Onalaska, Texas, Paul B. Wattigney of Baytown, Texas, Chad N. Wattigney and Patrick M. Wattigney of Highlands, Texas and daughter Melissa C. Wattigney of Seattle, Washington. Her grandchildren are Andrew B. Garcia of Conroe, Texas, Brittany A. Wattigney of Highlands, Texas, Emma Alise Wattigney of Baytown, Texas, Dakota L. Wattigney and Taylor L. Wattigney of Denver, Colorado. Marielise enjoyed having one great grandson, Gavin B. Garcia of Conroe, Texas and one more sibling for Gavin now on the way due sometime in March 2022.
