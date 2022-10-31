Area Prep Football standings Baytown Sun Sports Staff Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FootballSTANDINGS(*playoffqualifiers) District8-5A-1SchoolDist.SeasonPA Memorial,6-1,8-1*Kingwood Park,6-1,7-2*Barbers Hill,5-2 6-3Crosby,4-3,5-4NC Porter,4-3 5-4La Porte,4-4 5-5Bytn Lee, 2-54-5Bytn Sterling, 1-6 2-7GC Memorial, 0-7 1-8 LastWeek’sResultsCrosby49, La Porte42PA Memorial21, Barbers Hill 7Bytn Sterling22, GC Memorial14NC Porter28, Bytn Lee78 District9-5A-2SchoolDist.SeasonFB Marshall, 6-0, 8-1*Dayton, 5-1, 7-2*PN-Groves, 5-1, 7-2*Texas City, 3-3, 5-4Santa Fe, 2-4, 5-4Nederland, 2-4, 2-7FB Willowridge, 1-5, 1-8Galena Park, 0-6, 3-6 LastWeek’sResultsDayton50, FB Willowridge21PN-Groves26, Nederland24FB Marshall47, Galena Park0Texas City 23, Santa Fe7 District10-3A-1SchoolDist.SeasonOrangefield, 5-0, 7-2*Anahuac, 4-1, 7-2*E. Chambers, 4-1, 7-2*Kirbyville, 2-4, 3-7Buna, 2-3, 2-7Tarkington, 1-4, 4-5Hardin, 0-5, 3-6 LastWeek'sResultsE. Chambers, 47, Hardin0Orangefield58, Kirbyville0Buna53, Tarkington0 Latest News Crosby's trickery no treat for 'Dogs Friends of Mike Clement golf tourney raises $10K toward scholarships Player of the Week: David Ards, Crosby New Caney Porter runs past Lee, 28-7 Touching Base: It's never sunny in Philadelphia but Yankees won there Area Sports Calendar Area Prep Football standings Shrek and Fiona visit Peter Hyland Center Letters to the Editor Letter to the editor - Thank you Charles Johnson Oct 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - My own conclusions on Emmanuel Oct 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - Emmanuel man of integrity Oct 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - Start the healing process Oct 28, 2022 0 American economy, different experience - Letter to the Editor Oct 26, 2022 0 My response to Michael Emmanuel - Letter to the Editor Oct 26, 2022 0 Michael Emmanuel running for all the right reasons - Letter to the Editor Oct 26, 2022 0 In response to Whitaker letter - Letter to the Editor Oct 24, 2022 0
