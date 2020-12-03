As Robert E. Lee and Ross S. Sterling football commences on the same field for the first time since 2016, plenty of history is on the line.
The Ganders from REL lead the series 28-20-2 overall, but the Rangers currently hold a four-game win streak heading into the 7 p.m. Friday kickoff at Stallworth Stadium.
A Sterling win would then also tie the Rangers for another five-game win streak which is the school’s longest in the series – the other being from 1971-75.
An impressive 38 percent of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less (19) and 14 of the contests were more of the lopsided variety 20-or-more points.
How to see ‘The Game’
Tickets to ‘The Game’ must be purchased prior to the contest. To purchase tickets to the game online visit https://www.gccisd.net/page/Athletics.Ticket. Tickets are $5 per person and fans can purchase through the team side for general admission seating. A maximum 10 tickets can be purchased per side per online order.
The game can also be viewed on locally on KUBE TV channel 57 or online visiting the VYPE Houston website.
Roll out the red carpet
Baytown native and current country recording artist Rae Lynn will perform the National Anthem prior to ‘The Game.’
Coaches have a little rivalry themselves
Robert E. Lee assistant coaches Jay Cleveland (REL Class of 2003) and Trent Padgett (RSS Class of 2010) will be in full Ganders regale on the same sideline Friday night.
Yet, both have their own memories of their prep days, including Padgett’s when he was on the Sterling team that ended the longest win streak in the rivalry when the Rangers beat REL 21-20 in 2008.
“It’s a big deal, it’s the rivalry,” Padgett said. “I went to my first game when I was six or seven months old. My earlier Lee-Sterling memory, Drew Tate threw a record number of touchdowns on Sterling (2001). It’s a cool thing: My family has been in Baytown for almost a hundred years.”
Padgett started on the Rangers offensive line for two years while his father, Kurt, was an all-state middle linebacker for the school.
“Football and this rivalry are definitely in my blood and it’s neat to be a part of it as a coach now,” he said.
Cleveland was witness to the classic Tate game where he set the all-time record for touchdowns (seven) in a half. The former Gander receiver didn’t score in that game, but he did put two into the endzone in 2002 in a 51-20 win.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet that I’m coaching in it,” Cleveland said. “I never lost to Sterling as a player. It was pretty bad. That game was my junior year, and it was pretty brutal. I remember at halftime the speeches of are we allowed to score, and can we continue to score? I was a backup, so I was like, ‘shoot, if I get a chance to score, I am going to score.’
“Trent has always been a closet Gander fan. If I am not mistaken, most of his family graduated from Lee. I think he was pretty bummed to go to Sterling.”
Cleveland notes that its odd to renew a rivalry in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our halls are kind of empty you know?” Cleveland said. “That’s a big difference – the lack of people. I know the people in the community will still come and they seem to be excited. We will see what the turnout will be.”
Can the series continue after this current alignment?
Goose Creek CISD Randal O’Brien addressed the hope of keeping the series going past the current UIL alignment for 2020-22, which also includes the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots.
“Today our traditional high school campuses are all within only a few hundred students of one another, which is why they were all included into the same UIL classification,” O’Brien said. “I believe the possibility of remaining in district for another two years is possible before another UIL reclassification, but due to the continued growth on the north side of town, it is possible that GCM may exceed those capacities prior to the next alignment.”
O’Brien, for the moment, acknowledges the importance of this rivalry renewed.
“The Ganders have continued to impress their fans over the past couple of years, and this year is no exception, but I wouldn’t count Sterling out just yet,” O’Brien said. “They may have something to prove about their plans for next year by letting some young players out to show their talent. We are looking forward to a fantastic game.”
The Baytown Cup
Right now, REL is a win away from taking the cup as they have the 27-14 win over Goose Creek Memorial last month.
Sterling dropped a 15-14 decision to GCM, so they stand at 0-1 while GCM is 1-1.
However, an RSS win could cause a little more drama as all three teams would finish 1-1 and the tiebreaker comes down to point differential.
Currently, GCM is a minus -12 thus eliminating them from consideration. REL being a plus-13 would only have to lose by six or less points to win the cup with a plus-7 which would outdistance RSS at plus-5.
A Sterling seven-point win would set up a point differential tie with the Ganders at plus-6, but the head-to-head would qualify RSS as the winner. A win of eight or more points, would give Sterling the Baytown Cup.
Historic totals:
REL leads series 28-20-2
Total Points: REL 1,072 (21.44 ppg) RSS 807 (16.14 ppg)
Longest win streak: REL 8 (2000-2007), 5 RSS (1971-75)
Most points in a win: REL 63 (2001)
Biggest Margin of Victory: 56 (2001)
Most points in a defeat: RSS 28 (2013)
Most Combined Points in a Game: 71 (2002)
Lowest Points in a Win: RSS 6 (1973)
Games decided by 7 points or less: 19
Games decided by 20 points or more: 14
Back-to-back ties in 1982-83
Series year-by-year
1967: REL 28 RSS 7; 1968: REL 9 RSS 0; 1969: REL 14 RSS 0; 1970: REL 48 RSS 14; 1971: RSS 20 REL 19; 1972: RSS 7 REL 0; 1973 RSS 6 REL 3; 1974: RSS 20 REL 14; 1975: RSS 13 REL 9; 1976: REL 26 RSS 8; 1977: RSS 10 REL 0; 1978: RSS 15 REL 8; 1979: REL 21 RSS 0; 1980: RSS 10 REL 6; 1981: RSS 10 REL 6; 1982: RSS 7 REL 7; 1983: REL 14 RSS 14; 1984: RSS 21 REL 6; 1985: RSS 24 REL 10; 1986: REL 20 RSS 14; 1987: REL 41 RSS 14; 1988: REL 36 RSS 27; 1989: REL 21 RSS 3; 1990: REL 22 RSS 15; 1991: RSS 37 REL 7; 1992: RSS 28 REL 0; 1993: REL 15 RSS 12; 1994: REL 33 RSS 17; 1995: REL 42 RSS 14; 1996: REL 28 RSS 7; 1997: REL 44 RSS 28; 1998: REL 22 RSS 15; 1999: RSS 19 REL 13; 2000: REL 17 RSS 10; 2001: REL 63 RSS 7; 2002: REL 51 RSS 20; 2003: REL 42 RSS 13; 2004: REL 35 RSS 7; 2005: REL 28 RSS 17; 2006: REL 34 RSS 7; 2007: REL 28 RSS 0; 2008: RSS 21 REL 20; 2009: RSS 35 REL 27; 2010: RSS 28 REL 20; 2011: REL 28 RSS 20; 2012: REL 25 RSS 22; 2013: RSS 38 REL 28; 2014: RSS 49 REL 13; 2015: RSS 27 REL 21; 2016: RSS 30 REL 8.
