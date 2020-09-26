The Downtown Arts District bike rack installed at the beginning of the year at the corner of West Texas Avenue and North Ashbel Street has been removed by city workers so that it can be repaired, and also serve as a model for a second bike rack for the same area.
Some downtown business owners were concerned this week when the custom-made bike rack, which spells the word “Arts,” was nowhere to be found and chipped concrete was where it once stood.
It turns out the removal was to follow up on a request by the Historic Baytown’s Arts Culture and Entertainment Council to make a second bike rack for the neighborhood, likely to be installed in the vicinity of the new Utility Billing building in the 300 block of West Texas Avenue.
—Mark Fleming
