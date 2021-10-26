1995 – Fritz Lanham

1996 – Lisa Urban

1997 – Eddie Gray

1998 – Bob Gillette

1999 – John B. Tucker

2000 – Carole Opryshek

2001 – Ida Griffith

2002 – Gene Poirot

2003 – Adrienne Bernard

2004 – Pete Alfaro

2005 – Carolyn and Robert Francis

2006 – Tommie Jones

2007 – Mike Wilson

2008 – Gilbert Santana

2009 – Joyce Pennington

2010 – Carl Brandon

2011 – Pam Warford

2011 – Larry Cryer

2012 – Roger Elswick

2013 – Gary Englert

2014 – Jim Wadzinski

2015 – Mel Stone

2016 –Nancy Mann

2017 – Ken Pridgeon

2018 – Leila & Lee Bates

2019 – Jay Eshbach

2020 – Judy Wheat

