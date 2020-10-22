Old nemesis Kingwood Park heads to Mont Belvieu for a 7:30 kickoff Friday as they once again lock horns with the Eagles and head coach Tom Westerberg.
The Eagles (0-2) come in coming off anything but a two-week vacation prior to this game.
“We had a lot of work we needed to get done,” Westerberg said. “We needed that couple weeks to practice before district and I think it ended up working out for us. We will see more once we start playing, but I thought our practices were good and we got to put in them into some decent game situations – things we would do in spring football.”
Westerberg noted points of emphasis being putting the kids into making key plays in pivotal situations.
“It’s a fine line of getting things done, we just need to get better playing as a team,” Westerberg said.
That should translate well against Kingwood Park.
A rivalry renewed
Once again it will be Crosby at Dayton meeting up on the football field when the two old nemeses face off 7:30 p.m. Friday for the district opener.
Crosby (1-2) won 55-52 in its last game at Montgomery while Dayton remains winless at 0-3.
“We played some pretty tough games, and it gave us time to focus on what our strengths and weaknesses were,” Prieto said.
“We had a good week of practice and the kids are pretty locked in, focused and flying around getting ready to open up district.”
Prieto’s team focused on the “basics” of football to refortify the roster from the ground up.
Dayton may be 0-3, but Prieto warns that they have improved weekly.
“I think their defensive line is really good and they are really athletic,” Prieto said. “In our district it will be a dogfight every week and this is a rivalry week.
“Every time with Crosby and Dayton you can throw the records out the window. Our kids were going to be up for the district opener no matter who it was, but this might add a little bit more to it because of the rivalry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.