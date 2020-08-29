I went through Hurricane Carla and I was in the seventh grade. Although it hit Palacios, I could not believe how the water rose so high. I lived on Narcille Drive and there were snakes in our garage. So I pray for all you Baytonians in this time. We also lost a beach house in Beach City. I can remember a bunch of cows that drowned and floated from Anahuac. They were bloated and the Corp of Engineers dozed them in piles and burned them. It was awful.
Charles Frazier
Waco
