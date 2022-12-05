group of high school friends gather together for a wedding. They were still reeling from the tragedy of falling towers in New York City. Bill and Bridget, former sweethearts, were getting married at Nora Laski’s luxurious country inn. Bill had left his marriage and was marrying Bridget in spite of her looming cancer.
Nora has refurbished the inn after her much older husband’s death, restoring it to its former architectural splendor. All these years later, the combination wedding-reunion is still shadowed by the premature death of one of the friends, Nora’s high school boyfriend, Stephen, who died before graduation. The friends have never really resolved their feelings about their lost classmate, going their separate ways after graduation, pursuing personal goals.
Agnes, whom the others view as a spinster, is now a teacher at the academy they attended. Agnes nurtures her own secret. She desperately wants to share with the others but is terrified of revealing.
Trapped by the consequences of their own choices, the freedoms of high school seem rich in retrospect. Nora and Harrison, in particular, have unresolved issues to occupy their thoughts - the roads not taken, Stephen’s untimely death, Bill and Bridget’s marriage as the bride-to-be is beginning treatment for breast cancer. Harrison’s unremitting passion for Nora haunts him.
There are alternating chapters of a story Agnes is writing about the Halifax explosion of 1917. When two ships collided, one of them was carrying explosives, resulting in a terrible concussion that killed over two thousand. Slivers of glass blinded many others. The shock and devastation of the Halifax incident perfectly parallels the recent horrors of 9/11. Agnes’ story is fictional, the event is not. The reaction of stunned citizens is similar, pictures of the walking wounded stumbling aimlessly through the debris.
Between the history of Halifax and that of the former friends gathered for the wedding weekend, the narratives explore the complexities of relationships that have changed significantly over the years.
The author evokes the regrets of past and present, both through the main storyline and the Halifax thread. The characters search desperately for more fulfilling lives. The high school friends are disenchanted by the choices they have made. What might the future hold for them?
