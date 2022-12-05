JoAn Martin

 group of high school friends gather together for a wedding. They were still reeling from the tragedy of falling towers in New York City. Bill and Bridget, former sweethearts, were getting married at Nora Laski’s luxurious country inn. Bill had left his marriage and was marrying Bridget in spite of her looming cancer. 

      Nora has refurbished the inn after her much older husband’s death, restoring it to its former architectural splendor. All these years later, the combination wedding-reunion is still shadowed by the premature death of one of the friends, Nora’s high school boyfriend, Stephen, who died before graduation. The friends have never really resolved their feelings about their lost classmate, going their separate ways after graduation, pursuing personal goals. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.