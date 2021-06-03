Sonja Hans answered her Lord and Saviors call to come home on January 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Sonja Hans will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Marks Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main St. Baytown, TX 77521. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. Reception will be held in the church's activity center following the Service.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Sonja Hans will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Marks Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main St. Baytown, TX 77521. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. Reception will be held in the church's activity center following the Service.
Sonja L. Hans, age 75, of Beach City, Texas, answered her Lord and Saviors call to come home on January 7, 2021. She was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on December 1, 1945, to James A. and Cora L. Strickland who preceded her in death.
Sonja is survived by her husband, Gordon W. Hans of Beach City; son and daughter-in-law, Adam R. and Aly L. Hans, grandchildren, Mya L and Zoee R. Hans all of Baytown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Milton and Grace Hans of Highlands; sister-in-law, June Hans of Katy, brother-in-law, Bill McClendon of Amarillo, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sonja was a 1964 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and a 1966 graduate of Lee College. She worked for U S Steel from 1966 until it closed in 1980. She then went to work for PPG Industries in La Porte and retired in 2015 with twenty-nine years of service.
Sonja loved the Lord, her family - especially her grandchildren Mya and Zoee, her friends and her pets. She treasured the time spent with her family and grandchildren. Her infectious smile, warm and gentle spirit put people at ease. She was a bright light and a kind soul that was interested in everything. She filled her home with laughter, grace, love, kindness, and wisdom. She made ever thing better. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, cooking, baking, reading, entertaining, stain glass, beading, sewing, and many other crafts and was good at all of them.
For those so desiring, contributions can be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital, St Marks Methodist Church or the charity of your choice In lieu of flowers,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.