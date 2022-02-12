Baytown Police Chief John Stringer was the featured guest at this week’s meeting of the West Baytown Civic Association, updating residents of one of Baytown’s oldest neighborhoods on what is being done to address crime in the area.
Stringer said the cluster of violent crimes in December prompted him to speed up implementation of some efforts that were already being planned.
There were five murders in December in Baytown, which is more than the annual total for many recent years. None of those were in west Baytown, but it did have some non-fatal shooting incidents.
One effort has been to increase the use of data and statistics to target enforcement, making use of the department’s intelligence analyst.
One response has been more traffic enforcement.
“Any time you have areas where there are high incidence of speeding, traffic violations and collisions, typically in that general area you will see higher crime rates,” he said.
He said the emphasis is not on writing tickets as much as it is compliance with traffic laws. “As the traffic stops begins to increase, the crime begins to decrease.”
In spite of that, he said he did not want to return to the once-popular zero-tolerance policies that consist of going. into neighborhoods and stopping anything that moves.
“I personally believe that when we do that we defeat ourselves; we alienate ourselves because we end up wearing out the good people. By the time we run the bad guys out of your neighborhood you’re so tired of seeing police officers, because you’re getting stopped for every little thing, that when a new group of bad guys circle in behind I don’t believe that citizens want to pick up the phone and call us because they’re just tired of it,” he said.
Instead, he said, police are focusing on the key actors who are driving criminal activity.
He noted one particular street in west Baytown that had received intense enforcement, finally leading individuals involved in crime to move out.
While some focus continues there, other areas are now of more concern.
To facilitate this approach, he said Baytown police are working more closely with other area agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office and constables’ offices, since criminals don’t follow city limit lines.
Also, he said the department has created a Special Investigations Division, which combines the resources of the uniformed officers in the Street Crimes unit (formerly the Hot Spot unit) and the plain-clothes Special Operations unit.
He said other department initiatives are coming from the recent strategic plan, such as enhanced recruiting effort to address the challenge of finding enough officers.
He also introduced Lt. Rene Hinojosa, who is heading up a six-person group of Spanish-speaking police to improve outreach to the Hispanic community.
