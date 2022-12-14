At a short, special meeting, council approved several interlocal agreements, a payment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and an agreement with UnitedHealthcare of Texas.
One of the agreements was to fund $220,000 to design and develop a proposed park within the Lakewood subdivision.
Another agreement council approved is with the Municipal Development District to fund $150,000 in the annual budget for a study to relocate the existing Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center and incorporate it with the Chandler Arboretum and relocate them to the Baytown Nature Center. This proposal was identified in the 2030 Parks Master Plan. The study will evaluate the proposed joint use of the facility for space planning, classroom sizes, and office needs.
Council also approved a third interlocal agreement with the MDD for up to $200,000 to design and create construction documents related to the 100 Block of Texas Avenue Project. The Parks and Recreation Department will contract to build a new park-like entertainment venue within the Downtown Arts District. The 100 Block of Texas Avenue consists of an array of undeveloped lots owned by the City of Baytown. The design could include areas for container-type restaurants, play equipment, glow swings, mini-sports fields, lighting, outdoor seating, and a small stage space.
Council also approved an $89,826.80 payment to the TCEQ for its annual water system fee. The fee funds a state program to collect and analyze drinking water chemicals, review system data to evaluate sampling wavers, public water system inspections, new system reviews, review major improvements to existing systems, and technical assistance.
The City Manager has been authorized, along with the city’s legal department, to negotiate an agreement with UnitedHealthcare of Texas, Inc. Reynolds will act as the Administrator for the City of Baytown’s medical and pharmaceutical claims in an amount not to exceed $310,000. Year One of the three-year agreement was also authorized by council.
Council was also slated to approve Mayor Brandon Capetillo’s appointments for a representative and an alternate for the 2023 Transportation Policy Council and for the 2023 Technical Advisory Commit. Capetillo had to depart the meeting, and the item was tabled until a later date.
