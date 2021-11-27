(DISCERNING READER ALERT: This column was first published on Nov. 22, 2013.)
Wasn’t it just yesterday that we got the news, the horrible news, that John F. Kennedy, the president of these United States, had been shot in Dallas?
Or does it just seem that way?
Truth and history tell us that 50 years, as in half a century, have literally flown by since that bleak day – Nov. 22, 1963.
You gotta be kidding me.
Like so many others, I can remember vividly where I was when I learned of the shooting. How could anyone not remember where they were?
Still, it would be some 30 minutes later before it was announced that the cowardly act by assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was fatal to the young president.
JFK was gone.
This can’t be happening. But it was.
I was a studly young newspaperman back then, or so I thought. I’d been fully employed by The Brazosport Facts, then located in Freeport, for almost 17 months at the time. To get my foot in the newspaper door, I took a job selling display advertising by day and covering sports by night and weekends, when needed.
I was looking forward to that Friday night, Nov. 22, 1963. I’d been assigned by Facts Sports Editor George Ferguson to cover West Columbia vs. Bay City in a regular season high school football finale.
Move over, Grantland Rice, a new sportswriting star was in the making.
My happy mood was to change, like millions and millions of Americans. And with the snap of a trigger finger.
Sometime after noon, I went to lunch with several of my Facts colleagues. We walked the couple of blocks to what was then the Dow Hotel.
We hadn’t been there long before someone entered the hotel dining room and announced the president had been shot. At the time, of course, we did not know how serious the injury was.
Our group raced back to The Facts. Since I was the “advertising guy,” I would have no role in checking the AP wire service for the latest details or later, sadly, “remaking” the front page to announce the president’s death. But I was hovering in the background when the final word came.
JFK was dead.
The rest of the workday was emotional. I half-heartedly performed my advertising duties.
Later I learned the decision had been made that all high school games would be played, as scheduled.
Football? All of a sudden athletics didn’t seem quite so important. Besides, in reality, I was no Grantland Rice. Not yet.
JFK’s death struck me hard. I was youthful and idealistic back then.
At 43, he was the youngest man ever elected president. He was hip, he was cool, he was different.
Too, he had a good-looking wife, Jackie. That had to count for something.
The other presidents of my lifetime – Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight Eisenhower – were older guys. What did they know?
So it came to pass that, three years earlier, I voted in my first presidential election. I cast my ballot for John F. Kennedy.
JFK won a narrow popular vote victory, garnering 49.7 percent of the vote to Richard Nixon’s 49.5. In my parlance, that was less than a touchdown.
But as they say about winning margins, “One’s as good as a hundred.”
For the record, I did cover the football game in West Columbia that night. My heart wasn’t in it, but us good ones play when we’re hurt.
Over the next few days Wife Margie and I were glued to the TV. We wanted to take it all in.
Sad.
Some six years later I would be reminded of JFK’s death up close and personal when I arrived in Baytown and was hired by Fred Hartman, my greatest mentor ever.
On Mr. Hartman’s office wall was a picture taken in Houston the Thursday night before the assassination. The photo showed John Kennedy and other dignitaries sitting at the head table. One of those dignitaries was Fred Hartman.
Turns out the Sun boss was a speaker at a dinner honoring U.S. Rep. Albert Thomas. JFK spoke, too, only probably not as well.
Strange how life can turn on a dime.
Because, suddenly, it was then Nov. 22, 1963.
