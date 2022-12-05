Baytown area United Methodist churches that voted recently to leave the denomination received their final permission and blessing Saturday from the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, which met in a special called session to approve the disaffiliation of 294 congregations across the Houston and East Texas area—nearly half of the 598 member churches.

The meeting also addressed changes to the Houston Methodist Hospital system, which the conference owns. While it will remain the property of the United Methodist conference, its governing body will now include members and clergy from other denominations in the Methodist tradition, presumably including persons from disaffiliating churches.

