Baytown area United Methodist churches that voted recently to leave the denomination received their final permission and blessing Saturday from the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, which met in a special called session to approve the disaffiliation of 294 congregations across the Houston and East Texas area—nearly half of the 598 member churches.
The meeting also addressed changes to the Houston Methodist Hospital system, which the conference owns. While it will remain the property of the United Methodist conference, its governing body will now include members and clergy from other denominations in the Methodist tradition, presumably including persons from disaffiliating churches.
Almost all United Methodist churches in the immediate Baytown area voted to exit, including Cedar Bayou Grace, St. John’s and St. Mark’s in Baytown, First UMC in Mont Belvieu and the United Methodist churches in Anahuac, Channelview, Dayton, Highlands, Liberty and Wallisville. Not affected are San Marcos United Methodist Church, which meets at St. Mark’s but is separate from it, and St. Emily’s United Methodist Church in Mont Belvieu.
The departing congregations become officially independent of the United Methodist Church Jan. 1. Most of the local affected churches have voted to join a newly formed Methodist denomination, the Global Methodist Church.
Supporters of disaffiliation are generally from the more conservative wing of the denomination, both in the United States and internationally.
An article on the Texas Annual Conference website said that three areas of the conference that will now be “United Methodist deserts” will have pastors appointed to organize new United Methodist churches for those members of departing churches that do not wish to follow their congregations. Baytown is one of those.
Luis Ramirez, who is currently pastor of Cedar Bayou Grace, will be the founding pastor of a new United Methodist Church for the Baytown area.
For Houston Methodist Hospital, the change will likely have no visible effect.
Currently the hospital system is required to draw 60% of its governing board from among clergy or laypersons who are members of United Methodist churches in the Texas Annual Conference. In the future, that 60% figure can include persons from other churches in the Methodist tradition.
Houston Methodist CEO Dr. Marc Boom said the system, which is a healthcare provider for the Texas Annual Conference clergy health plan, has contacted the Global Methodist Church about providing those services.
