Burglaries

• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive about 3 a.m. Monday.

• Electronics and other items were reported stolen in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Thefts

• A stolen trailer was recovered in the 9900 block of El Chaco Drive about 2:45 p.m. Monday.

• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive Monday night.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6700 block of Interstate 10 Monday night. The vehicle was valued at $10,000 and it contained tools valued at $18,000.

• A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with stealing a bicycle from in front of a convenience store in the 1700 block of North Main Street about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

• A vehicle valued at $8,000 was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Decker Drive Tuesday.

• Unspecified property valued at $40 was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Michigan Street Tuesday.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Cary Creek Drive Tuesday.

