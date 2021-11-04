Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 4, 2021 @ 2:41 am
Burglaries
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive about 3 a.m. Monday.
• Electronics and other items were reported stolen in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Thefts
• A stolen trailer was recovered in the 9900 block of El Chaco Drive about 2:45 p.m. Monday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive Monday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6700 block of Interstate 10 Monday night. The vehicle was valued at $10,000 and it contained tools valued at $18,000.
• A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with stealing a bicycle from in front of a convenience store in the 1700 block of North Main Street about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• A vehicle valued at $8,000 was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Decker Drive Tuesday.
• Unspecified property valued at $40 was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Michigan Street Tuesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Cary Creek Drive Tuesday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Birthday wishes
Call 281-422-8302 or email david.bloom@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.