Barbers Hill schools were back and going strong after an unexpected week off because of the winter storm, Superintendent Greg Poole told trustees at the meeting Monday night.
“We had damage throughout the district yet nothing that was overly substantial,” Poole said.
The district’s insurance deductible is $100,000, he said, and damage will likely exceed that total, mainly from several locations where pipes froze and burst.
Since the water that soaked into walls was treated city water, it doesn’t pose a health risk like floodwater does, so cleanup is easier.
Technology and the band hall at Middle School South had bad flooding, but little damage to equipment.
School was back in full force Monday, Poole said, with 96% attendance.
The week of the storm was scheduled to be the last week of a grading period, so the grading period was pushed back a week.
Poole said all of the grading periods were six weeks each except for the last of the year, which was seven weeks long—it will be reduced to be the same as the others.
The district has applied for permission from the state to not have to make up the days lost, he said. While there is no response yet, waivers are often granted for widespread weather events.
Turf replacement approved
The artificial turf at Eagle Stadium will be replaced this summer at a cost of $730,635. Work is set to begin the day after graduation and be completed by mid July.
The previous artificial turf came with an eight-year warranty and lasted nine years. The new turf also comes with an eight-year warranty.
