A Houston man and woman were arrested by Houston police and charged with robbing a Baytown bank about 4 p.m. Saturday inside a grocery store in the 3500 block of Garth Road.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said a man approached her and asked to re-open his account. He then pointed a gun at her and demanded cash. No one was injured.
The man and a woman were arrested later by in Houston after a pursuit involving the Houston Police Department.
According to court records, 35-year-old Henry L. Wright and 19-year-old Latavia Mack were both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Wright was also charged with evading arrest. No photo was immediately available for Wright, who was held by Houston police.
Evading
A man sought by police investigating a report of a citizen hearing gunshots in the 1500 block of Barcelona Way evaded police in a foot pursuit about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Fernandez said a warrant was filed for his arrest.
Runaway
A 15-year-old Baytown resident, Jorden Ferrell, was reported as a runaway Sunday night.
He is described as black, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a slim build, light brown complexion, black curly hair and brown eyes.
Burglaries
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 0 block of Stimson Street Friday.
• Clothing was reported stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Missouri Street Thursday night.
• Clothing, money and other items were reported stolen from a home in the 1600 block of Garth Road about 5 a.m. Saturday.
• A gun and computer equipment were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Buffalo Trail Sunday.
Thefts
• Truck equipment was reported stolen from a trailer in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Thursday night.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Garth Road Saturday night.
