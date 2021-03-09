Things change from when I grew up in Baytown.
I was there a few weeks ago and I hardly recognized anything. I had to use my imagination to unlock many years of enjoyment I had while growing up there. I was born in the old Baytown Hospital on Defee in 1946. Went to Lee and graduated in 1965. I was surprised to see Memorial stadium chopped up. Many great football games played there.
Charles Frazier
Waco
