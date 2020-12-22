A late run by La Porte to end the first half with a 19-point lead was enough to carry the Bulldogs to an 83-57 win at Robert E. Lee Friday in boys basketball.
The game wavered in single figures before the late push, sparked by a barrage of threes pushed La Porte to the decisive 49-30 halftime lead.
REL (0-4, 0-1) was led by Adrian Boston (24 points), Keke Davis (13 points) and Trinity Greene (10 points).
“The guys played hard but got sloppy in spots and La Porte capitalized on that,” REL head coach Seth Due said. “We are going to continue to work and get better, we have had two practices with our full team, and it showed with our execution on both ends of the court.”
REL was in quarantine for two weeks prior to the contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Defensively we were not very good tonight,” Due said. “We have got to be better on that end of the court, we take pride in being sound defensively and tonight that was not the case.
“Offensively we just couldn’t get much to fall after the first quarter, and still working out the kinks and roles as a team.”
La Porte girls 58, REL 25
A shorthanded REL girls basketball squad dropped a 58-25 decision at La Porte.
REL (2-10) was led by Maika Compton (eight points) and Shaniya Amey (16 rebounds).
“La Porte was hot from the field and it seemed they couldn’t miss a shot,” REL head coach Britney Johnson said. “Overall defensively, we played with a lot of heart and hustle. Offensively, it is the same story for us. We struggled to get the ball to fall.
“This is a difficult time for us, being that we are adjusting to personnel changes. But with the commitment and buy in, I am hopeful that we will soon figure out it out.”
Sterling girls 59, Ball 36
Brianna Sias scored 27 points, made 10 steals and dished four assists to lead the Lady Rangers to the big win over Ball.
Kyera Ashley added 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Tamia Kegler contributed eight points for RSS (6-7, 3-1).
BH girls 50, Galena Park 28
The Barbers Hill girls opened up District 21-5A play with a resounding win over Galena Park Friday.
Rachel Sarlls led the way with 21 points for the Lady Eagles (7-7, 1-0).
Sterling boys 70, Santa Fe 41
The Sterling boy’s basketball team began the Christmas holidays with some work on the court, dominating Santa Fe in a 70-41 District 22-5A contest. Satin Williams scored 22 and Gavin Hebert tacked on 12 for the Rangers, who will face GCM today.
Also making a contribution were Drake Jackson with nine points and Chandler Beck adding eight.
Beaumont United 58, Crosby girls 35
The Crosby girls basketball team fell to 2-1 in District 21-5A with a 58-35 loss to highly-touted Beaumont United Tuesday. Caitlin Harris scored eight points and Sequioa Carroll turning in seven points.
Barbers Hill girls 46, PAM 40
The Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 in District 21-5A with a 46-40 win over Port Arthur Memorial. Sarlis paced the team with 17 points.
