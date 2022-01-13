Ganders rally to force extra time, can’t close deal
It turned out to be a game meant for a collegiate gym.
The Robert E. Lee Ganders and the Sterling Rangers battled it out for the first time this season, meeting up at Lee College Tuesday night, and the drama lived up to the hype.
Sterling saw a 27-19 halftime lead, slowly disappear to a 41-all draw after regulation before seizing momentum in a 48-43 overtime win against their chief rival.
Sterling (6-17, 1-6) was led by Andre Charlot’s 13 points, Gerald Hays’ 10 points and Drake Jackson and Robert Adams (seven points apiece) while REL (7-13, 1-6) Kylan Williams (10 points) and Mason Compton and Leren Curry (eight points each) spearheaded the Ganders.
“I’ve always loved playing at Lee College, so it was good to be back out there again,” RSS head coach Johnny Daniels said. “It was a great atmosphere with the junior high feeder schools recognized, the kids got a chance to play against their friends, and it brings the community together, so I appreciate (REL) coach (Chance) Lafour and Lee College Head Coach (Nick) Wade for putting it together.
“As far as the game we knew it would be a battle coming in given the circumstances. Coach Lafour has done a good job with that program this year getting them to play hard with a lot of energy. We told our players that it would come down to effort, limiting our turnovers & controlling our emotions down the stretch.”
Daniels attributed some key turnovers late to seeing his team’s lead evaporate as REL went on an 11-4 fourth quarter run to even the contest. The Rangers led by as many as 12 points in the second half.
“We played a very sloppy first half and didn’t come out ready to play,” Lafour said. “We had a nice-size crowd in attendance, and we didn’t handle the nervousness well that comes with that to start the game and most of the first half. Excellent job by Coach Daniels having his guys ready to play from the jump.
“I am proud of our guys for fighting back in the game and taking it to overtime.”
Lafour said an intentional foul call on REL toward the end of the game, he considered dubious, may have denied the Ganders a chance at a win.
“It was a shame because both teams were battling it out and the kids didn’t get to decide the game,” he said. The players and fans deserved a better ending then that.”
Sterling made those free throws, got the ball back, and with REL forced to foul, the Rangers made two more free throws to cement the result.
Lafour said the evening was a welcome distraction in light of recent occurrences in Baytown.
“This was a great way for the community to come together and for us to provide some joy and entertainment,” Lafour said. “I would like to express my condolences on behalf of everyone at Lee High School to everyone at Sterling for the tragic passing of the young Ms. Tatum-Scott, track athlete at Sterling.
“Our city is resilient and feel that opportunities to play in front of the community like we had and having the community come together shows the many positives this city and Goose Creek CISD have to offer.”
GCM boys 83, Ball 37
Led by Dariyus Woodson’s 22 points and Sam Bradford and Brian Samuels’ 14 and 12-point efforts, the Patriots rolled to an easy home win.
GCM (15-8, 6-2) won the game behind a strong defensive effort according to head coach Jamaal Haymon.
“Our defense has been up and down all year and being consistent first through the fourth quarter is key,” Haymon said. “We came out with good defense in the first quarter, holding Ball to eight points.”
The Patriots cemented the win with a 23-3 run through the second quarter to lead 43-11 at halftime.
NHS boys 60, BH 48
The Eagles dropped a crucial district home game Tuesday night. Barbers Hill (13-10, 1-2) was led by Bryce Smith (16 points) and Caleb Knight (13 points).
CHS boys 67, PAM 40
The Cougars moved to 10-10 overall and 3-1 in District 21-5A with an easy win over the Titans.
PJ Haggerty (25 points), Sean Elkington (23 points) and Zachias Davis (10 points) led the Crosby effort.
AHS boys 34, Warren 28
The Panthers won a grind it out affair with a win at Warren.
Anahuac (19-4, 3-0) was led by Zyon Clark and Landon Corbitt with each putting up 10 points.
RSS girls 60, REL 36
The Lady Rangers completed an emphatic sweep of REL as the second half of district play began Tuesday.
RSS (7-9, 5-3) got 23 points from Gabby Washington, 15 points from Kim Duhon and 11 points from Brianna Sias.
The Lady Ganders (9-13, 3-6) got 12 points and eight rebounds from Maika Compton while Isiaja Joseph contributed 11 points.
“We had too many turnovers and the Lady Rangers executed off our poor decision-making,” REL head coach Britney Johnson said. “We had an injury to one of our key players - Alyssa Ruiz – who went out in the third quarter with a knee injury.
“We will continue to fight out of this hole.”
GCM girls 59, Ball 20
The Lady Patriots (9-13, 6-3) continue its run toward a hoped-for playoff spot with the road rout.
Shyla Houston (16 points, 10 rebounds), Kayla Amey (!1 points, four steals), and Jada Leonard and Ti’Ocean Crump (eight points each) sparked GCM to the victory.
BH girls 56, Nederland 24
The Lady Eagles rolled to an easy win behind Cynthia LeCompete (17 points, nine rebounds) and Shandi Smith (10 points, 12 rebounds) to move to 21-6 and 4-1.
Crosby girls 54, PAM 47
The Lady Cougars wrapped up the first round of district play at 5-1 and 19-8 overall with the win over PAM.
Crosby struggled shooting all night, according to head coach Michelle Trotter, but got the win behind Sequoia Carroll (24 points, eight rebounds, three steals) ad Caitlin Harris (13 points, six rebounds, four steals).
