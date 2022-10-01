And the band played on

After performing at Friday night's football game, the Pride of Anahuac band will be in action Saturday night at the regional marching contest in Port Neches.

The Anahuac Panthers went down swinging in a tough game against Orangefield Bobcats, falling 25-15 Friday night at Kyle White Stadium.

The Cats were looking for their fifth straight win after a season-opening loss to state-ranked Newton. They are now 4-2 on the season, 1-1 in District 10-3A-1.

