Eastbound Interstate 10 at Highway 99 in Mont Belvieu is closed for pavement repairs. The need for emergency repairs was found about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The state patched the damaged pavement. All eastbound traffic was detoured to the service road until repairs are complete, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

