Having a robust, comprehensive emergency management plan in place was a top priority for Baytown’s Office of Emergency Management, according to the department’s coordinator, David Alamia.
Speaking to council, Alamia gave a rundown on what the OEM is focusing on for 2023 and beyond, which entails keeping Baytonians informed and safe during emergencies.
“The biggest accomplishment I think we’ve had this year was resetting our Office of Emergency Management,” Alamia said. “I worked here previously as the deputy emergency manager and look forward to working with our council members and everyone within the city government to prepare our community.”
Alamia said they hired a new deputy emergency manager, Thomas Quinn.
“He brings a great level of expertise and capability within the organization,” Alamia said. “So, we look forward to working with you all to continue to make our community more resilient in the future.”
Alamia said among the plans they have updated this year include the disaster debris management plan to help clean up after events such as hurricanes. The OEM has also updated its hazard mitigation support annex and is in progress of updating the evacuation support annex.
“We’ve had different partnerships that we have built throughout the year to make sure that we’re as inclusive with the whole community as we develop these emergency planning products,” Alamia said.
Community outreach was a significant effort in emergency management, Alamia said. This ensures residents are as prepared as possible.
“We have monthly meetings with our local emergency planning committee, and we have hosted an annual preparedness workshop,” he said. “We had two classes of communities emergency response, so our citizens and residents can be involved with activities and actually become force multipliers for us in times of emergency.”
Alamia talked about the Community Emergency Response Team program.
“We went through 16 CERT training modules throughout the year and had 29 graduates that participated throughout 2022,” Alamia said.
Maintaining a disaster supply warehouse on Massey Tompkins is another facet of OEM, Alamia said.
“We have different resources and supplies ready for any type of disaster out there and continue to make progress in terms of inventory,” he said.
Chemical Sirens was a huge item that OEM set up with local industrial partners, Alamia said.
“We have some systems that we have that are in need for some upgrades and we’re working with council and industrial partners to make sure those enhancements are in place in the coming years,” Alamia said.
Alamia said Baytown will transition from the current Swift911 system to a new mass notification system – RAVE. The go-live date for the new system is January.
“We’ll have a public engagement campaign to make sure we encourage all of our residents to join the new mass notification system,” Alamia said.
Once the transition takes place, all contact and mapping data will be migrated. The pricing will remain the same as Swift911. The new system will also have limited non-emergency messaging. Users of the new system will also have notification options for Baytown alerts and advisories from fire, police and public works.
Alamia said the department’s partnerships with the police department, the fire department, and Goose Creek CISD were outstanding.
“We held a joint exercise for the first time, bringing all of our key public safety responders together for a joint-active shooter exercise,” Alamia said. “Goose Creek also had a very large exercise with over 20 independent school districts that involved family assistance in our planning and active shooter drills as well. So, it’s a great partnership. And we continue to develop those drills and exercises to make sure all of our partners are prepared.”
Councilwoman Laura Alvarado said one of the most alarming things to her was that not many people had activated the Swift Reach 911 system.
“I can’t say how important it is living in an industrial city, and just the fact that we’re hurricane central as well, to have this sign up,” Alvarado said. “But I think it’s just so important to make sure that your constituents know…that this school district has its own alert system. But the one time that we needed to send something out to a particular area, there was like maybe two or three people that were signed up out of an entire neighborhood. And so that would make their job easier to make sure people get the information that they need to in case of emergencies.”
Alamia said they have an iPod certification and an integrated public alert and warning system, which he said meets those who are not necessarily registered.
“We can reach them by using that enhanced protocol method,” Alamia said.
Alamia added that another option is with the increased capability of the new system, which he said allows multiple ways for people to register.
“And in fact, people can register now by just sending a text message, and it automatically will populate their cell phone number, and so they don’t have to give us the full profile and have to log in and create an account,” he said. “So there are new methods for them to register on the new system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.