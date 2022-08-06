The Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant manufactures approximately 5 billion pounds of linear low-density and high-density polyethylene products each year, which are shipped via rail hopper cars or packaged for overseas transport.
The very first technicians for the ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant (MBPP) pose for a picture during the plant’s start up in 1982. MBPP is celebrating 40 years of operation this month.
Last month marked ExxonMobil’s 40th year of operating its plastics plant in the City of Mont Belvieu.
In the past 40 years, the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant (MBPP) has seen enormous growth. From humble beginnings with only one unit producing low-density polyethylene in 1982, MBPP has since become one of the largest polyethylene plants in the world.
“We are thankful to celebrate this milestone and owe our success to our employees, contractors and the support of the Mont Belvieu community,” said Plant Manager Kerri Reyer.
In 1990, the plant added a unit for high-density plastics production. And in 2017, a major expansion project was completed to process ethylene feedstock from the Baytown Olefins Plant at two new 650,000 ton-per-year high-performance polyethylene lines.
Today, the plant manufactures approximately 5 billion pounds of linear low-density and high-density polyethylene products each year, which are shipped via rail hopper cars or packaged for overseas transport.
Why do these products matter? Plastics made from petrochemicals are the building blocks of modern life. The polyethylene produced at MBPP is used in things like candy wrappers, shrink wrap, cereal box liners, medical grade equipment and so much more.
MBPP is also a very important site for ExxonMobil’s global polyethylene production. Due to its proximity to the Baytown Technology and Engineering Complex, the majority of new polyethylene grades that have been developed by ExxonMobil over the past 35 years were scaled up and trialed at Mont Belvieu.
“Our plant creates products that are used all over the world – from packaging to food preservation – and we are proud to be able to provide these products for society,” said Reyer.
Along with producing essential products, MBPP has made a significant economic impact on Mont Belvieu. Last year, it provided jobs for more than 700 employees and contractors and paid approximately $11.3 million in taxes to the city, school district and more.
“ExxonMobil has made Mont Belvieu a better place to live and work because of their many contributions to our community – from investing in our schools to providing quality jobs to their volunteer service projects,” said Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia. “The quality of life here is much higher because of ExxonMobil.”
The plant has also given back and gotten involved in the community in a variety of ways.
MBPP has participated in Fall Fest since its founding in 1989 and has contributed more than half a million dollars over the years to support the event. The plant has also been heavily involved in Junior Achievement (JA), teaching Barbers Hill students on career readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. In the past five years alone, 240 employees have empowered, inspired and invested in more than 18,000 students through JA. MBPP also actively supports Barbers Hill through their Partners in Education program.
In addition, ExxonMobil employees and retirees raised $1.3 million for the 2021 United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County Campaign.
