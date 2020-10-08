Hurricane Delta remains on a track to bypass most of Texas and hit Louisiana at some point Friday. Wednesday, the hurricane weakened to a Category 1 storm but is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm within the next 36 hours. It cleared the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday afternoon.
Impacts for Texas are expected to be high surf and coastal flooding with possible tropical force winds. Chambers County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Holzaepfel said the forecast locally could be compared to the impacts of Hurricane Laura. There is a Coastal Flood Watch for the Texas Gulf Coast and Galveston Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.