April 14: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu, 10629 Eagle Drive, 9 to 11 a.m.
April 15: Living Hope Church of God, 7611 Highway 146, 9 to noon.
April 17: Hillside Church, 12319 Highway 146, Mont Belvieu, 9 to noon.
April 21: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu, 10629 Eagle Drive, 9 to 11 a.m.
April 21: Faith Family, 6500 N. Main St., 9 to noon.
April 24: Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander, 9 – noon.
April 28: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu, 10629 Eagle Drive, 9 to 11 a.m.
April 29: Living Hope Church of God, 7611 Highway 146, 9 to noon.
