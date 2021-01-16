The first thing that came to our aging minds when great-granddaughter Kamille Erikson turned 16 was, and I quote, “NOOOOOO!”
Man, wasn’t it just day before yesterday that she was spending the night and watching cartoons with her Nonee and T (alias Wife Margie and Jimbo)?
But that’s not all.
The first thing that came to our aging minds when we realized Kamille is now a sophomore at True North Academy in The Woodlands was, and I quote, “NOOOOOOO!”
Wasn’t it just a few months ago that I proudly served as Taxi Man, driving Kamille and her two brothers, Connor and Collin, to First Baptist Wee School here?
But that’s not all.
When we learned Kamille had just received her driver’s learning permit, one word came to our aging minds, and I quote, “NOOOOOOO!”
Mostly finished with her in-class preparation, our little girl is now behind the wheel of a real live Driver’s Ed vehicle (hopefully it’s not a pickup). Soon she’ll become a Licensed Driver.
I’d tell you what comes to our now REALLY aging minds, but by now you know what we’re thinking.
I guess it’s true that time flies when you’re having fun.
We’re going through what approximately 14.89 billion (estimated) parents and grandparents have endured since the automobile was invented by Christopher Columbus: Quiet Nervousness.
I know my folks, J.P. and Gigi, were that way when I got my licenses. Only difference then was, you only had to be 14. You read that right, FOURTEEN.
I’ll review those long-ago years momentarily.
“It’s scary,” said Kamille’s mom, Katie. If worried, her dad, Christian, is not showing it. Sister Klaire, 2, declined comment.
I’m thinking, though, that now seems like a perfect time since in the last couple of years Kamille has really come into her own. (What does that mean?)
Once a shy, quiet humanoid, this year she was elected captain of her volleyball team, is a top-notch diver for Magnolia’s Big Cat Diving (her coach says if she continues to improve, she can advance to the next level), and is a swimmer for the Magnolia Aquatic Club. I think she likes the water.
I’d take credit, but I can barely leap off the side of a swimming pool.
Now then, in my youth, Driver’s Education was part of the school curriculum. Our teacher was a man named Jack Crawley, who coached Sweeny to its first state championship by winning the 1954 basketball title.
(NON-EDITOR’S NOTE: Because I’m not a defiant braggart, the rules of protocol won’t allow me to tell you that the Bulldogs have won NINE state championships in six sports. Thusly, I won’t mention it.)
Back then, Driver’s Ed was a credited course. I chose it over chemistry because I wanted to graduate before my mid-20s.
I’m not proud of it, but I was then, and believe I remain so today, Sweeny’s only four-year algebra letterman. I truly believe after failing the course twice, our teacher, a somewhat cantankerous, no-nonsense man named Perry Barkley, “passed” me in my second year of Algebra 2 just to get rid of me.
Question: Have you ever used algebra in your adult life?
Anyway, our training car was a 1951 (I believe) baby blue Studebaker. Remember those?
One great advantage we had was that Sweeny only had a population of roughly 2,500, counting dogs, cats, chickens, and cattle, and on a busy day when we drove, we only passed maybe, oh, 25 or so cars.
I remember one time when we were dropped off in front of the Sweeny Theater, the town picture show, to see how many traffic violations we might observe. Of the 10 or 20 cars that drove by that day, there were few, if any, vehicular transgressions.
I passed the course, got my licenses, and my parents let me drive downtown by myself. I thought I was a stud duck.
But that was in little bitty Sweeny.
For Kamille, and this is bothersome, she’ll be driving in the heavily congested Woodlands-Magnolia area. What was that word again? Oh, yeah.
NOOOOOO!
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun.
