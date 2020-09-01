AUSTIN— Texas health officials reported at least 2,374 new confirmed cases Monday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and just 26 new COVID-19 deaths.
However, Monday reports are often incomplete, particularly because of a lack of Sunday reports of cases and deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services has said. Also, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The new cases raised the overall outbreak number of Texas cases to almost 613,000, while the tabulated death toll rose to 12,536, the department Monday.
The department did not update Monday the number of active cases in Texas. The estimate reported Sunday was 98,326 active cases, a decline of 2,863 from the 101,189 reported Saturday. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas rose by 31 cases Sunday to 4,203 Monday.
Virus testing in Baytown
Harris County Public Health has a mobile testing site to Baytown today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the parking lot at Pirates Bay Waterpark.
Testing is free, but you need to register and make an appointment online or by telephone before going to the testing site. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
Case reports
Harris County Public Health reports 106,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases through Monday, up from 103,088 through Friday. There have been 1,335 deaths through Monday, up from 1,282 through Friday.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 1,990 confirmed cases through Monday, up from 1,956 through Friday. There have been 21 deaths through Monday, an adjustment from 22 listed Friday.
The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had 189 cases through Monday, up from 172 through Friday. There have been four deaths.
The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 697 cases through Monday, up from 650 through Friday. There have been nine deaths through Monday, up from eight through Friday.
Chambers County temporarily suspended daily case reporting while responding to Hurricane Laura.
