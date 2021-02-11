Baytown and area residents should begin taking precautionary steps in regard to winter weather alert that could include icy roads Monday.
The City of Baytown Emergency Operations Center is participating in regular calls involving the state operations center and the National Weather Service in an effort to stay on top of possible severe weather over the weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting an extended period of below normal temperatures starting this weekend into next week. There is an increased confidence in winter precipitation Sunday night into Monday that could create icy road conditions.
As the temperatures drops below freezing, residents should take precautions.
- Don’t travel if it is not necessary. If you need to travel, leave early and give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
- Dress accordingly if you need to go outside.
- Open the attic door to allow warm air to circulate and protect the pipes.
- Insulate exposed pipes
- Turn off water sprinklers
- Do not use unnecessary water
- Don’t forget the pets. They are not used to freezing weather either.
- Use heaters safely.
The city is also taking its share of precautions that include the public works department sanding roadways and overpasses as a precaution. There will be assets on standby to close an overpass should it become too dangerous.
Parks and Recreation is winterizing parks and park amenities, covering vulnerable plants and possibly closing public restrooms. The staff is also in communication with TxDOT, which will be responsible for ensuring safe state highways.
