This week, members of Rollingbrook Fellowship – First Baptist Church planted nearly 3,000 U.S. flags representing the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in the attacks on the World Trade Center towers, Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 that went down in Pennsylvania. (Photos by Belle Rutledge)

