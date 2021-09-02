This week, members of Rollingbrook Fellowship – First Baptist Church planted nearly 3,000 U.S. flags representing the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in the attacks on the World Trade Center towers, Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 that went down in Pennsylvania. (Photos by Belle Rutledge)
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Baytown church honors 9/11 victims
- Legislature sends GOP voting bill to governor
- Texas law bans most abortions
- Police assisting in Ida relief efforts
- Ganders seek third-straight 2-0 start
- Ground broken for Cedar Bayou channel project
- Eagles set to face another top-level opponent
- CC resident seeks donations for Ida victims
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Kathy Lee (Lasseter) Payne
- Bette Jeanne Burch Timmons
- Baytown man held in machete attack
- Rangers run out to big lead in opening night win
- Barbers Hill denies suspending students for violating hair policy
- City manager resigns
- Baytown Lifeline lives up to its name to the end
- John Edgar Sausage, Jr.
- Patriots inconsistency leads to season-opening loss
- Margarete Kathryn Boudreaux
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Remove Biden administration (2)
- GC not bucking Guv on masks (1)
- The cost of bringing the Battleship Texas to Baytown is very large: dredging, berth construction and much more. Do you think the City of Baytown should financially support the effort to bring the Battleship Texas to Baytown? (1)
- District releases COVID plans (1)
- Battleship Texas update (1)
- Don’t judge a book by its cover (1)
- Miss Trump? (1)
- People flooding across border, Biden efforts spreading virus (1)
- Know before you go ... (1)
- Barbers Hill denies suspending students for violating hair policy (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.