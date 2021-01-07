Janie Lynne Smith passed away on Januray 5, 2021. There will be a memorial service to take place at a date to be decided later when masks and distancing will not be necessary. Janie Lynne would want her friends and family to be able to hug and laugh together when honoring her memory. To honor her memory the family asks that you take this pandemic very seriously, take care of yourselves and others.
Janie Lynne Smith made her transition from her earthly life on January 5, 2021. Known to family and many old friends as Lynne, in recent years she was more commonly called Janie.
Janie Lynne was born August 30, 1956 in Burnet, Texas to Janie and James Ellington.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Smith, her mother and stepfather Janie and George Gatwood.
She is survived by her son James D. Ellington of Huntsville, grandchildren Michael, Grace and Christopher Ellington. Also left behind to miss her are her father and her #2 Mom, James and Frances Ellington, brother Jim Ellington, niece and nephew Nikkie Ellington and Kolton Veach all of Baytown. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Stacy Smith Schimming and Robert K. Smith.
Before her Illness Janie worked as a night auditor at several hotels in the Livingston area but her favorite memories of work were of the several years she worked at the Senior Center of Baytown. She loved her seniors and they returned that love.
Over time Janie Lynne was confronted with several very serious and life threatening illnesses. She met them head on with grace and faith. She often assured those around her “It will be Okay, you’ll see” She met trials with smiles, and she always believed. That attitude served her well until she met Covid-19. Sadly, it proved stronger than her will and spirit.
