One of the issues that came up in the lawsuit filed by environmental groups against ExxonMobil was upset emissions—emissions into the air not from normal plant operations but from fires, accidents and shutdown and restart operations.
Harris County commissioners raised the question of upset emissions at a Commissioners Court meeting this week in regard to the large amount of flaring prompted when refineries and chemical plants across the state had to quickly shut down amid widespread utility failures caused by recent cold weather.
Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, said his organizations compiled hundreds of reports from facilities across the state of upset emissions related to the weather and found more than 3.5 million pounds of pollutants reported.
Two of the top-10 reported releases were at the ExxonMobil Baytown facility: Baytown Olefins Plant (No. 5 with 131,729 pounds reported) and the Baytown Refinery (No. 7 with 121,742 pounds reported).
— Mark Fleming
