My husband and I must have thought it was Labor Day on Monday, because we toiled planting some new shrubs in our front flowerbed to replace those that died in the Big Freeze this year. Of course, it was not that holiday, but a rather more important one: Memorial Day.
You see, we might not have the freedom to own our home, and be there at that moment in time, working in our yard, in peace and safety, if all the brave men through the years had not left their homes and families to fight for us in foreign lands.
A brisk breeze kept the American flag we had in front of our house in motion. It is so heart-warming to see our flag waving in the wind. It is a symbol for our country and the freedom with which we are blessed. It is almost a living thing, and has rallied many troops forward into battle. To desecrate or show disrespect for this sacred symbol is unconscionable.
Most of us can never, ever realize, in the horror of war, what these men have experienced. We can only know what we have seen in movies as we sit in the theater or our easy chairs at home. We have never felt the concussion of grenades, heard the screams, or had fear scramble our guts. My uncle knew; he swam beneath the flaming ocean at Pearl Harbor and survived. Many others did not.
I just watched a movie about a soldier who thought it was going to be such a great adventure to go to war in Vietnam. The stark reality and horror when he got there was beyond what he ever imagined. Wounded, he was sent home, only to be confronted by a hippie on the sidewalk who asked, “How many women and babies did you kill?” How could they ask such a question of someone who had been fighting for their country in the hell that was Vietnam? We should never belittle any soldier or battle that was fought in our country’s name.
Most men who endured war will not talk about it. Maybe they don’t think anyone can understand unless they were there, and that is probably true. Or maybe, they don’t want to remember. I don’t think I would if I had been through such terror. I am sure their time immersed in the throes of battle is the stuff of nightmares which haunt their dreams.
My husband did not go to war. He got passed by for Vietnam, since we were married, with a baby on the way. Neither of my sons had to either, since there has been no war since they were of age. I feel bad that I am grateful for that, but I am. I hope with the deterrent of nuclear weapons there will be no more war as we have known it. However, it may take a different face and there might still be battles to fight in a different way.
The world is filled with evil. Our armed forces are like God’s boots on the ground, fighting against the atrocities man can commit against his fellow man. To those men and women who will never be the same physically and mentally because they fought for this – I salute you. To those whose lives were forever altered: the young bride who husband never returned, parents whose children will never walk with them in old age, babies who will never know their father’s touch, I thank you for your extreme sacrifices so that our world can be a better place.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
