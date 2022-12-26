The coaching careers of Baytown Lee’s Chance LaFour and Lee College’s Nick Wade have come full circle.
Both are head coaches of their respective programs and their love of basketball began as good friends playing youth basketball in the Highlands Sports Association.
After junior high, the two lost touch for a few years, until LaFour was attending a Lee College game where they were reunited again when Wade was serving as an assistant coach under former head coach Roy Champagne.
Eventually, Wade and LaFour would serve on the same Lee College staff.
Both of them went on to become successful at different levels, as Wade became head coach at Angelina College and led the Roadrunners to a Region 14 championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament in 2019-2020. LaFour rebuilt a struggling Pasadena High boys program, guiding them to a district title in 2019 and into the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
In 2021, their coaching fortunes would lead them both back to Baytown.
LaFour accepted the Lee High School position in May 2021 and Wade was named Lee College’s head coach two months later.
“It’s crazy to think that 10 years prior we were just two young volunteer assistants sitting on the bench together at the Lee College Arena,” LaFour said. “We would talk about chasing our dreams to become head coaches. Coach Wade and I our grateful for our opportunities to serve our hometown and doing it together.”
Both coaches are enjoying success in the second year of their positions. Wade’s Lee College team is ranked No. 18 in the NJCAA rankings after advancing to the National Tournament last year. LaFour’s Ganders are off to a promising start this with an 8-6 overall record and a second place finish in the Houston ISD Tournament.
“Chance is a great guy and a good coach,” Wade said. “He has a young group that is improving every time they take the court. Both of us are very passionate about the game of basketball, but we are also committed to making sure that they not only exemplify excellence not only on the court, but in the classroom and in the community.”
The latest endeavor of LaFour and Wade is leading the return of the Lee College Classic, which was a holiday basketball tradition in the 1980s through 2015.
“We are very connected with many of the area high school coaches and many of them were excited about seeing the tournament coming back this year,” Wade said. “We have great facilities for tournament basketball. I believe this will return to being an annual event and will continue attract more teams and local support.”
