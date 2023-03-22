10 things you didn't know about Mark Kramer

1. Those who have known me most of my life would say that I was somewhat quiet during my teen years. Not introverted, but just a tad shy at times. Now people would probably say that I never shut up. I believe that when I started in journalism during my senior year of high school at Lee helped me come out of my shell.
2. My nickname is “Snuffy.” Yes, you heard that right, as in the big furry character Mr. Snuffleupagus. It originated when I was 10 years old as my cousin Scott and lifelong friend Brett Balcerak said that I puffed my chest out sometimes when I walked. Go figure. Anyway, the nickname stuck and I proudly own it.
3. How I met my wife: My lovely bride Stephanie and I have been married 27 years. My sister Lou Ann Martin, who owns Main Properties in La Porte, sold her what became our first home. Before closing on the house, my sister mentioned, “you know, I have a brother…” We met, hit it off, and the rest is history.
4. I am a survivor. In July 2011, I was diagnosed with Colon Cancer. I was lucky as it was caught at stage 2. After the tumor was removed, I underwent six months of chemo. To this day, I am cancer free!
5. The first job I ever had was washing cars during the summer at Neal Dickens Motor Company that was on Alexander Drive during my junior year in high school. I had to scrub down all of the cars on the lot. The job did have its perks, as I had to drive some of the cars to certain places in town, like the time we had a convertible Ford Mustang on the lot. I just had to take it for a spin down Lee Drive as the Brigadiers practiced and a few other places.
6. Was your dad the football coach? It’s a question I still get asked often. The answer is no. Ron Kramer was my uncle and greatly influenced my life. My father was Chuck Kramer, who went by his nickname Spud. My dad and my Uncle were very close all of their life and they would visit every Sunday as we lived five minutes away from each other. My dad worked at Ethyl Corporation (now Albemarle) for 40 years before retiring in 1999 as the third in command at the refinery. He helped out Neal Dickens at his car dealership as a hobby and made many friends here in town. He was also active in the Baytown Shrine Club and a member of Goose Creek Masonic Lodge.
7. I am a Mason. I followed in the footsteps of my dad, my uncle and great uncle and became a member of the La Porte Masonic Lodge in 1998. I served in officer spots in the Lodge, including being the youngest Worshipful Master of the Lodge at age 30.
8. I love to play golf, but I’m not a scratch golfer by any means. I can hit the ball a long way, however, where it lands is another story. Many golf balls of mine have made splash landings at Bay Forest Golf Course in La Porte and Eagle Pointe in Mont Belvieu.
9. Who says you can’t come home again? I’m proud to be the Sports Editor of The Baytown Sun. What’s not to love about covering games and writing cool features about interesting people. I got my start in the business here as a part-time reporter when I was attending Lee College and returned a few years later as Assistant Managing Editor.
10. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. My daughter Ivy is graduate of Sam Houston State University and recently landed a job as a reporter. Very humbled and proud she’s following in the old man’s footsteps.
