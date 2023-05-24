10 Things You Did Not Know About Adrienne Joseph

1. I serve as the Chief Operating Officer at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. I have served in this role for two years, but I have been an employee of Houston Methodist for over 17 years, previously holding positions as Vice President of Operations and Surgery Department Administrator. I embrace the Houston Methodist ICARE values of Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work in Baytown and enjoy interacting with patients and my Houston Methodist Baytown colleagues where our ICARE values are on display every day.
2. I serve as a Board Member for the United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County. Last year, I was excited to participate locally in the United Way Day of Caring to show support for our vendors and volunteers.
3. My education includes a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Louisiana State University, a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University and a Philosophy Doctor in Public Policy degree from Southern University.
4. Other than growing up in a small town in Louisiana, I have lived in four cities. Chicago was my home for approximately four years. I have lived in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. I am proud to say I have lived in the Houston area for 25 years.
5. I enjoy listening to all kinds of music including gospel, rhythm and blues, jazz, country and pop. One of my favorite artists is Corey Henry, a jazz and gospel keyboardist. My love of music started when I studied classical music for 12 years until I graduated from high school. One of my favorite memories is playing the piano at church to accompany my father who was the organist.
6. Watching and following sports is one of my favorite past times. I cheer for the New Orleans Saints, all LSU Tiger teams and the Houston Astros. Watching sports events intrigues me because of the components that go into making a team perform well and ultimately win. I am always looking for a leadership lesson when I watch sports.
See all of the great articles and photos in Greater Baytown's May issue!
7. In my free time, I like to watch old movies as well as collect local art. My favorite movie of all time is a 1967 classic starring Sidney Portier called “To Sir with Love.” I love unique, abstract art. In fact, I have a photo in my office of the Baytown Umbrella Alley that was taken by a local photographer which serves as a conversation starter when new visitors come to my office.
8. One item on my bucket list is visiting as many United States Presidential libraries as possible. I have been to the Kennedy Library in Boston and the Johnson Library in Austin. I am planning a weekend trip to see both Bush libraries soon.
9. My favorite Sunday dish is smothered okra with shrimp, onions, bell pepper and celery all served over rice. This dish truly makes me smile.
10. I am grateful for the parents that God gave me. They were kind, hard-working people, both educators, who wanted their children to get a good education and be positive contributors to society. My dearest family members are my brother and sister-in-law who are also my biggest supporters. I love to connect and spend time with them. I always look forward to our weekend meetups and holiday gatherings.
