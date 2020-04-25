Barbers Hill to face early season test in
Port Arthur Memorial
What does Barbers Hill football have for an encore?
Fans of the program will get a chance to see how things shape up for the reigning District 12-5A II champions when they hit the gridiron this fall, beginning with an Aug. 13 scrimmage against Baytown Lee.
Head coach Tom Westerberg’s fifth season leading the Eagles comes following an 11-2 campaign that saw the program finish in a Class 5A-best regional quarterfinal which came after an unbeaten run to the district title.
The Eagles will wrap the preseason with an Aug. 20 scrimmage against Baytown Sterling.
Both scrimmages have times and locations to be determined.
The pre-district slate opens with a 6 p.m. Aug. 29 date against Katy Paetow at Legacy High School.
The Eagles other two pre-district games are both home contests, 7:30 Sept. 4 against Port Arthur Memorial and 7:30 Sept. 11 against Heights.
Barbers Hill will have a bye date on Sept. 18 before district play begins with a new-look alignment.
The Eagles will have four home district contests, all at 7:30 p.m., against Kingwood Park (Sept. 25), Port Neches-Groves (Oct. 9), Nederland (Oct. 23) and Texas City (Nov. 6).
Barbers Hill’s road contests will be against rivals Crosby (Oct. 2), Santa Fe (Oct. 16) and Dayton (Oct. 30) with all kickoffs set for 7:30 p.m.
Crosby loads up on non-district slate
After a tough pre-district record led to a strong District 12-5A II finish and playoff berth, why shouldn’t Crosby High School football try it all over again.
The Cougars went 6-5 last winter and advanced to the area round of the playoffs before losing to Huntsville and that came after a non-district slate that featured Manvel and New Caney and a canceled game against a strong West Orange-Stark club.
Head coach Jerry Prieto’s squad will play scrimmages at home against C.E. King at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and at Angleton on Aug. 20 with a time yet to be determined.
Then the Cougars will get back at it with a another tough, pre-district slate as they go to New Caney for a neutral site game against Carthage, at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 and come home for a rematch against Manvel 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.
The Cougars wrap the pre-district schedule against at Port Arthur-Memorial 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
After a bye week on Sept. 18, Cougars open district play aiming to at least replicate last fall’s runner-up finish.
Crosby will play district home games against Barbers Hill (Oct. 2), Port Neches-Groves (Oct. 23) and Nederland (Nov. 6). The road contests will be against Dayton (Sept. 25), Kingwood Park (Oct. 8), Texas City (Oct. 16) and Santa Fe (Oct. 30).
All district games kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
