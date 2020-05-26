Would anyone really be surprised if a new member of the Goose Creek Memorial girls soccer team was selected as one of the best newcomers of the 2019-20 sports season?
Well considering the Lady Patriots went from a 10-win team and sitting just outside of the playoff hunt to a 21-1-1 juggernaut that was on the fast track for a showdown with Friendswood for the District 22-5A crown with five new starters and roster member in tow? No.
Leading the charge of impressive freshmen who teamed up with a veteran core was attacking midfielder Kennedy Tristan.
The first-year wonder wrapped up her season just short of a playoff trip thanks to a COVID-19 pandemic that closed everything down. But before the GCM girls were put on ice, Tristan scored 26 goals and had 12 assists and was on the front foot nightly striking terror in the opposition.
That was enough to make Tristan the 2019-20 Baytown Sun’s No. 2 player in the Top Newcomer of the Year rankings.
The district Newcomer of the Year is a “special player with a lot of upside and a good kid and hard worker who puts in a lot of work develop her skills,” GCM head coach Roman Huizar said. “She is a very humble kid, and competitive, but on the field she can flip a switch and is very hard to contain by opposing teams.
“She has aspirations of playing at the next level and has a great foundation and mentality to get there.”
Huizar noted Tristan’s “great attitude” and ability to stay even keel while maintaining a level of respect and humility.
“She is willing to do whatever for the sake of the team,” Huizar said. “Early on she was timid and reserved which is natural being thrown in with older players. From the athletic standpoint her skill and stats speak for themselves. She puts in a tremendous amount of work outside of school and that shows her passion and determination to continue to improve her skill set, but one thing coaches/trainers can’t coach is the passion, and she clearly has it and that allows her to push herself to become a better player.”
Tristan certainly has all that as she has been running regularly and putting it workouts with seven of her club teammates via Facetime calls while the country is on hold during the pandemic.
“Our coach will send us things to do or you can go on Instagram to find skills and dribbling stuff to do on your own,” Tristan said. “I have been running trying to keep up my endurance.”
The current approach was on par with what got her to the level she is current at.
“I worked hard and was always practicing,” Tristan said. “It’s also about not listening to whatever anyone else said. It was like I was a freshman and no one was expecting too much out of me. At first, I was a little nervous and stuff like any freshman would be. It was about going out there and being myself in the end.”
Tristan focused on keeping her mentality up and never backing down. But admittedly, she is a nice person and even GCM seniors have said that once she gets “mean” her game and performance could reach “scary” levels.
“When I play, I’ve always been quiet and when I get pushed down, I don’t say much,” she said. “I let my game do the talking.”
She came out scoring from the first game she played in and the avalanche of success kept cascading from there.
“If they knock me down, I just get right back up,” Tristan said. “It’s just going to make them angrier and annoyed. It’s not me getting mad, but I could change if I get mad enough. I am competitive, but I can definitely be more competitive. When we lost to Friendswood, everyone was upset, but I could have been more upset.
“I think I’ll get more competitive as things keep going. Everyone has their struggles, but I became good pretty quick. I started to play soccer really late – I was 9 – and it started as just something to do, but turned into more like ‘I have to work for this and I have to get everything put together and practice more.’ Once I started doing that it was my life. It was about not giving up on myself.”
Huizar sees that as well.
“Kennedy is a very humble player and often doesn’t realize what she is capable of, so throughout the season I had to challenge her to push herself and bring out that competitive side she has in herself,” Huizar said.
Tristan has collegiate designs so that is one thing, if things keep trending in the current direction, where her destiny lies. Tristan noted that she has had some inquiries from colleges including NCAA Division I Oklahoma State which has become a solid Big 12 threat.
Until those days come closer, Tristan will work hard on being the best player and teammate she can be while enjoying the shared experience of winning.
She wants to gain more confidence on the ball and her playmaking to take the next step up in her development.
“I like playing with a team to connect with,” Tristan said. “Running around and having fun with a lot of people I am friends with is what I like to do.
“Even though we didn’t get to go to the playoffs, it didn’t diminish what we had already done. I was nervous but it wasn’t taking over my excitement and wanting to win. When I go back and watch the games, I mean I was good, but I still have so much room to grow.”
