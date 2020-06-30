Galveston

Barbers Hill graduate Connor Dunham celebrated his signing with the Galveston College baseball team last week at home with his family.  “I picked Galveston because I love the coaching staff and it felt like the right place for me. I’m ready to go in and compete for a spot right away and I felt like Galveston gave me the best chance of that.”

