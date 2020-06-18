Three Baytown high schools in one football district equals zero playoffs spots according to one prognosticator for the 2020 season.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s predictions for the newest campaign says District 9-5A I’s four playoff teams list won’t include Goose Creek Memorial, Sterling or Robert E. Lee as they are predicted to finish 5-6-7 in the eight-team field.
Friendswood, Beaumont United, La Porte and Port Arthur Memorial are picked to fill the top four spots with Galveston Ball tabbed to pick up the rear of the line.
“I believe our district has a ton of parity and each Friday night there will be some highly contested games,” GCM head coach Shannon Carter said. “Our goal is to be a playoff team so hopefully the preseason prediction doesn’t come to fruition. We have some perennial playoff teams in our district so it will be a chore but nevertheless that is our goal and we are going to do everything in our power to obtain it.”
GCM, which went 3-7 a season ago, is expected to bring back running back Brice Lane and receivers Jaylen Thompson and Jaylen Davis along with plenty of beef up front. A young, improving defense should be older and better and with 16 starting positions projected back, a playoff challenge could be in the offing.
Sterling went 1-9 in Class 6A in Robert Toomer’s second season as head coach. The Rangers hope to bring back six starters on both sides of the ball, including linebackers Omar Huntington and Jayden Khourry from a defense that turned some heads in 2019. The move down to 5A is an anticipated one.
For the Ganders of REL that went 5-5 in 2019, head coach Tim Finn will enter his fourth season in charge needing to replace quarterback Igenea Wooley (East Central University) and receiver Elijah Partida but does return KeKe Davis, a senior running back which Dave Campbell’s named as one of the better running backs in the state.
REL aims to bring back seven starters on offense and nine defensively to make a playoff push as the district’s smaller school.
District 12-5A II
It looks like a repeat performance is expected from Barbers Hill and Crosby as the reigning top two leagues of the district are looking at a repeat performance according to the magazine.
Barbers Hill went unbeaten winning last year’s district race while going 11-2 and making the regional semifinals. It loses some big pieces – including quarterback Christian Kaopua and a few players that made up a chunk of a snarling defense. Senior DL Josh King-Bradley should lead that side of the ball as six starters return as do seven offensive pieces.
“Preseason polls are what they are and based off of what we did last year and what we have going on,” Eagles head coach Tom Westerberg said. “There are going to be a lot of good teams in it and the (top) teams mentioned all have a shot along with Texas City. It’s going to be a tough deal.
“Crosby was over the top for the first couple years and then we finally learned how to play with them and beat them the last two. They are doing a good job over there. I just hope we get to play (the season).”
Crosby went 6-5 in Jerry Prieto’s first year and overcame an 0-3 start to make the playoffs and get to the area round. Seven starters on both sides of the ball will hopefully be back and that includes senior quarterback Reggie Branch who stepped in midway through the season to help spur the run to the postseason.
Port Neches-Groves and Nederland are expected to go 3-4, while Texas City, Kingwood Park, Santa Fe and Dayton will be expected to make up the numbers.
Anahuac is named the third-best team in District 10-3A I and to make a second straight playoff appearance.
The Panthers went 5-6 last fall and return a projected eight starters on both offense and defense including RB Landyn Fanus, WR Zyon Clark and new QB Landon Corbitt, who made a splash as a freshman runner last season.
Baytown Christian Academy’s season was not projected by the magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.