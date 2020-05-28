Following a meeting Tuesday night with City of Baytown officials, little league sports were given the green light to look into finally opening their 2020 spring schedules.
The slate was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to City Athletics Program Director Lauren Siple, practices can begin on Monday with the first contests able to start on June 15.
“All practices can begin, but are not required,” Siple said. “This is for all youth sports … adult leagues have the same protocol.”
Siple said the adult leagues will include slow pitch softball and 7-on-7 softball and the hope is to begin a sand volleyball competition later in the summer.
“The opportunity to get back on the field will be good for all of us,” Siple said. “It’s been a stressful time and sport gives everybody hope. It gives people the chance to move on from the situation. Everybody is looking for something to do.”
Siple said she expects leagues to focus on their social distancing and safety guidelines going forward.
Youth league officials are now working on their protocols, expectations, schedules and team structures and hope to finalize their plans by next week.
No opening or closing ceremonies will take place this summer.
Some of the expectations for the leagues put in place by the city includes:
• Allowing only one player in a bathroom at a time and only one room open at a time.
• No sunflower seeds or gum. No spitting
• Hand sanitizing machines will be available
• All bags outside of dugout and be spread out.
• Post signs that assure social distancing.
• Anyone visiting a concession stand must have a mask
• No water coolers in dugout and disinfect it after games and practices.
• Players should have their own sanitizer.
• Use social distancing reminders and markers
• Assure no congregating in parking lot complex.
• Encourage coaches no physical drills in practice.
• Stagger arrival and drop off times to limit contact between groups.
• Do not allow anyone who looks or says they are ill to participate.
• No handshakes or personal contact celebrations.
• Picture days should be held with players not participating at same time.
Baytown Little League president Domingo Lopez is expecting to get the season underway, but made it clear they may need some wiggle room to start practicing and playing a few days later than the dates given.
The league had a board meeting Wednesday night to discuss how they would move forward.
“We are going to take the Little League and city guidelines and make our own COVID-19 safety program that we will follow,” Lopez said. “We still plan on getting back to practice next week, but we have some details we need to iron out as far as players withdrawing still. Once we get those numbers finalized and how many players, we have on each team then we can be back practicing. Monday the earliest and Wednesday the latest.
“It’s a numbers game with how many teams and players we have. We plan on having a regular season through summer – probably a 10-game season – and a city championship at the end.”
The playoff format has not been finalized and regional, state and national tournaments were scrapped by Little League International.
“It feels great to get back: Me and the kids have been wanting to get back to baseball and a sense of normalcy,” Lopez said. “The fact we get back to playing is big. If they are anything like my kids, they’ve been stuck in the house the last few months.”
The fastpitch softball girls will know more after officials figure out their plan of action according to President Sergio Chavez.
One thing that makes their league different is the girls can play through to a regional and state tournament to be held by ASA Texas in September.
“We are going to try and get started on June 15,” Chavez said. “We will have the coaches talk to the players (today) and then we will adjust after that. We are trying to see who is coming back.”
Laura Wamble, president of the Baytown Teenage Baseball Association and local PONY league said it is expecting to start practicing and playing on those prescribed dates.
It will only have three teams after the Crosby squad pulled out.
There will be doubleheaders played Mondays and Fridays and each team has 10 games – five against the other two.
The national PONY association has scrapped the national All-Stars tournament so the league will only focus on city play.
“We are playing the season and then we are done,” Wamble said.
People can sign up for the adult leagues by visiting https://www.baytown.org/city-hall/departments/parks-recreation and schedules are expected to be posted before the first week of games according to Siple.
