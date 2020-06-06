Texas Tech pitcher and Barbers Hill alum, Bryce Bonnin is listed as the 103rd best prospect and a potential third or fourth round pick for the 2020 Major League Baseball draft by Baseball America.
The Tech junior could return to school, but has a chance to see himself drafted this week.
Bonnin said he has seen his draft status show various rankings in multiple publications.
“It all depends on the draft and would love to start my pro career as soon as possible,” Bonnin said. “But if the opportunity isn’t there then I could come back to Tech next year. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get to have our season and to play with the guys at Tech.”
Bonnin believes chances of him going to pro essentially depend on draft status, financial offerings and ability to be signed without any contractual hiccups.
The magazine cites, “Bonnin shows a big arm - he’ll touch 96-97 mph and sit 93-94 and he gets swings and misses with both his fastball and his above average 85-87 mph slider.”
The May/June edition of the magazine also cited a feel for a mid-80s “fringe-average” changeup.
Bonnin’s long delivery was noted as being a concern for “spotty command.”
Bonnin struck out 10.9 batters per nine innings in his one-plus seasons at Tech following his transfer from Arkansas in 2018.
