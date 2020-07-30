State AG ruling adds new spin for athletics
- By Alan Dale alan.dale@baytownsun.com
-
-
- 0
The political tug-of-war that state high schools are stuck in the middle of continues and many Harris County schools are doing their best to keep up.
The good news for Goose Creek CISD is sports and extracurricular workouts will start up Monday.
Goose Creek Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien signed off on the district activities Wednesday based on a ruling by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Last week, in ruling athletics cannot start until in-person instruction begins, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo effectively pushed back the start of Goose Creek sports and extracurricular activities until October. In addition, all off-season workouts had been shut down. Her order mandated until students return on-campus, activities, sports and extracurricular are shutdown.
Paxton overruled the order Tuesday, putting the decision back in school district’s hands.
A number of schools throughout the county such as Humble and Katy immediately announced the resumption of activities following the announcement.
GCCISD athletic director Dr. Bernard Mulvaney confirmed Wednesday strength and conditioning will begin once again prepare for the upcoming season. Class 6A and 5A athletic programs can begin matches and meets on Sept. 7 for cross country and tennis.. Workouts for football and volleyball can begin the same day. Volleyball matches can start Sept. 14 with football games starting the week of Sept. 24.
GCCISD set the start of school for Sept. 8 with the first three weeks to be virtual. Students will then either return to school or continue the virtual learning format.
Crosby High School will hold virtual classes from Aug. 13 through Sept. 8 when it will be back in the classroom. It also will benefit from the ruling after having to make plans for workouts on Zoom leading to the beginning of workouts.
Crosby lost its Week 1 game against Class 4A Carthage when Class 4A-1A schools were mandated by the UIL to open their seasons one month earlier than Class 6A and 5A schools head coach Jerry Prieto said.
Barbers Hill is in Chambers County and not directly impacted by Hidalgo’s order, but have plenty of sports activities that include Harris County competition.
“We lost a Week 3 game with Houston Heights,” Barbers Hill football coach Tom Westerberg said. “We are currently waiting on a Katy Paetow decision. We are scrimmaging Magnolia now; we are just not sure of the day.”
Barbers Hill and Paetow are aligned to open their 2020 campaigns against one another. Following Paxton’s announcement, Paetow posted in Twitter strength and conditioning workouts would resume.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
