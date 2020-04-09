You can go home again – even if it isn’t Baytown.
Vic Schaefer, a one-time assistant boys basketball coach at Robert E. Lee High School in the 1980s, is now one of the nation’s most revered women’s college basketball coaches.
This week he announced he was leaving his post as the head man of the Mississippi State program to return to his home state and birth city of Austin to take over the University of Texas program, replacing Karen Aston who was let go after a 19-11 season ended with the NCAA shutdown of all college sports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’ so much that goes into a decision like this, but certainly to be able to come back to the state of Texas and be 65 miles from where I grew up on weekends in La Grange – my parents are buried there – and my family plot is,” Schaefer said. “I am two-and-half hours from my sister who is in Pearland.”
Schaefer left a Lady Bulldogs program, which he guided to two national title games in 2017 and 2018 and had his young squad this year on the cusp of the elite once again in 2021 after wrapping this campaign at 27-6.
Schaefer went 221-62 at Mississippi State, which had little basketball pedigree before his arrival and saw the architect of four Sweet 16 appearances or better over the last eight years head out the door to Austin.
State won its first SEC regular season and conference tournament titles under Schaefer.
Schaefer was named the SEC Coach of the Year and espnW National Coach of the Year in 2019. In 2018, he was named Naismith National Coach of the Year as well as Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and SEC Coach of the Year.
Now it’s about rebuilding the Lady Longhorns.
“It’s the history and tradition of one of the most storied women’s basketball programs in the history of the game,” Schaefer said.
He could coach against his alma-mater Texas A&M now as the boss of its most hated rivals of UT. Schaefer was an assistant at A&M prior to moving over to Mississippi State and coached against the Lady Aggies while in Starkville, Mississippi.
“I have coached against them the last eight years,” Schaefer said. “It’s nothing new and coach (Gary) Blair has done a wonderful job there as far as I am concerned. Being at the University of Texas and growing up as a kid, understanding that rivalry and the tradition both those schools have, I further understand what the University of Texas is all about. I am excited to bring that program back to where it belongs.”
The last Final Four appearance for Texas was in 2003 and it made a Sweet 16 in 2016. The Lady Longhorns won a national title in 1986.
He will get to coach Barbers Hill alum and future Lady Longhorn junior Charli Collier, a First Team All-Big 12 choice last season. Also, Ross S. Sterling senior Precious Johnson is heading to UT in the fall to be a member of the program.
Schaefer student taught at REL and had plenty of fond memories of the Ganders, including working for head coach Jim Ledbetter on the boys basketball bench.
“The time he spent with me was very valuable,” Schaefer said. “They gave me a job, when usually you would graduate in the fall, there would be no jobs in the spring. They needed a permanent sub and I was one that showed up every morning like I was a full-time teacher.
“I was always going to be somewhere that morning, I just didn’t know where they were going to send me.”
He killed some time as a baseball umpire after work and even called the REL-Sterling series since he wasn’t officially tied to either school.
He also remembers eating at Baytown Seafood located in Old Baytown.
“I used to date a girl in La Porte, and we would go over there every now and then,” Schaefer said. “One night I had finished umpiring the Lee-Sterling game and was on my way back home and I stop at the stop sign near Robert E. Lee – and I was now coaching at Milby – and I look over there and I remembered some fond memories. I get up the next morning and it’s on TV burning to the ground.”
The coach admits he really didn’t picture this present life was even remotely even in his mind’s eye.
“When you are young you rarely look beyond that week,” Schaefer said. “I wanted to be a high school head coach. After a few years I wanted to become a college coach, which I did.”
Schaefer left REL in 1985 to coach freshmen boys at Houston Milby before moving to Sam Houston State as a men’s assistant. He went back to Milby in 1989-1990 for one more year before launching his women’s coaching career as the leader of the Sam Houston women’s program.
“I don’t think you ever see yourself at this spot, but you always see yourself as wanting to be successful,” Schaefer said. “I wanted to be a head coach that’s for sure. I tell assistants all the time that they want the big house on the hill, but don’t want to pay the price and take the steps necessary to get there. You don’t get that in year one, year 10 or year 20. It’ a lot of hard work, dedication and baby steps.”
One of those baby steps were akin to a Godzilla leap after his building of Mississippi State’s program.
“My family and I have committed our lives and sunk our entire being into a great university and this program,” Schaefer said. “It’s been fun building it and the only thing harder is sustaining it and we’ve been able to do that, and I am proud of that.
“We have met so many wonderful people. It was so hard telling my players via telephone video conference that we weren’t ever going to practice, play another game or have another team meal together ever again. It was so difficult. That was the hardest part of the decision. Those kids and families are so special to me.”
Schaefer felt the 2020-21 team had a good shot at a big run at the national title and felt this year things could have worked out for a push for the elite before the season was stopped.
Schaefer will remain in Starkville for the next few months while the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic puts life on hold for so many.
Once this finally ends?
“I am really excited about it and want to get back to practice and the court,” he said. “I love it. The gym is my classroom and hopefully all this stuff blows over and we can get back to what we love.
“Right now, this is all way more important than basketball.”
