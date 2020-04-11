A spring sports season hangs in the balance as May 4 is the soonest anyonecan get on a softball or baseball field, a soccer pitch, a track, a tennis court or golf course.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has set May 4 as the marker for the opening day of activity assuming that schools open up by that date.
If they do, Goose Creek Memorial softball coach Cirby Vest, who submitted her letter of resignation this week, would still be in position to finish out the season even though she will be done when everything wraps up.
“I believe her resignation is effective at the end of the school year,” Dr. Bernard Mulvaney, Goose Creek CISD athletic director, said. “It’s not like she resigned today. If softball were to go on, Coach Vest would still be the coach until the end of the year.”
Vest did not return requests for comment.
However, Mulvaney sees some challenges going back to school, let alone the playing field, as more dominoes begin to fall.
“I don’t see us going back to school especially when a small school district out in West Texas is canceled for the year,” he said. “If they are doing it, the UIL can’t say that we are giving every team an equal shot because we already had one district cancel.”
Mulvaney said he could foresee other districts following the path of Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD which made the announcement this week to cancel classes.
Chad Smith, The MWPISD superintendent, wrote in a letter: “With the spread of COVID-19 in our surrounding areas, the health and safety of students, faculty and staff should be at the forefront and opening our doors for what would essentially be 2 and a half weeks is simply not work the risk,” according to a report on CBS7.com.
The teaching process will continue through hard copy packets and on-line lessons.
Even regional-neighboring, Ector County ISD – featuring the Odessa schools – Supt. Dr. Scott Muri noted, ““As we pay attention to the data, nothing that we see today gives us an indication that school will resume. While we have yet to make that decision, we are well aware that we may not be returning. But that decision is forthcoming,” according to the CBS7.com report.
Mulvaney concurs with Muri’s assessment.
“As this continues to go on it continues to make it more difficult to complete seasons,” Mulvaney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.