Resilient RSS athlete ends career on high note
If there would be a prize for Comeback Player of the Year, there is a very good chance Sterling High School senior Isabel De La Rosa would be in the running.
Considering she suffered through two years of left knee injuries during her high school years – and for a few years prior to walking onto the Sterling campus – and it was a welcome mini miracle De La Rosa was able to play the majority of the 2020 soccer season and make an indelible mark on a young program.
Following a junior campaign that saw miss regular season action following another in a litany of ailments, De La Rosa returned this winter with a vengeance scoring 11 goals – many of the clutch variety – and added four assists for the improving Lady Rangers.
Sterling moved from one win to five this campaign and a number of narrow defeats that could have gone either way and the young team’s improvement can be traced to De La Rosa, the Baytown Sun’s No. 4 Most Improved Player of the Year.
Not a bad way to wrap a prep career after suffering an injury to the same knee in back-to-back seasons and after dislocations of it during junior high and later.
“Soccer has been so important to me from relieving stress to maintaining my health to learning how to overcome insurmountable obstacles,” De La Rosa said. “I also learned about developing strategies and the importance of team building. Although this year ended unexpectedly, I am very thankful for achieving and exceeding all my expectations for my senior year. I appreciate all of my four years on varsity, my coaches over the years and my parents (Tomás and Mary Anne De La Rosa).”
The Lady Rangers were not a loaded playoff team like the one De La Rosa was a part of her first couple years, surrounded by wily veterans.
The roster shifted to a younger one and now De La Rosa returned in 2020 as a defacto alpha while trying to finish the season standing up.
“Isabel worked extremely hard to recover from the knee injury,” Sterling head coach Clyde Messiah said. “Throughout the spring semester, she would do rehab with our athletic trainers on campus, in addition to seeing a physical therapist.
“A week after school ended, our summer strength and conditioning program started. With the exception of having to attend an academic event at Rice for a few days, Isabel was present for every day of workouts.
“Her work ethic and leadership continued throughout the fall semester and into the season; it was needed, and it showed. It was needed because we were still a very young team. Isabel was one of only three seniors to complete the season and had only six juniors. We got better as a team, and a big part of that was leadership - including Isabel).”
Out of the 23 goals Sterling scored, De La Rosa directly contributed to 15 and assisted the defense as well.
“Watching Isabel’s hard work pay off has been one of the highlights of my coaching career,” Messiah said.
Rehabbing became a part of her daily life for a couple of years and admittedly, De La Rosa admits she didn’t always go full bore. But when her senior year approached, she took it on at 100 percent.
It paid off for her even when battling a nagging left ankle sprain, she would not put off her senior year.
“My junior year I watched the team and even thought I knew it wasn’t the best season, I wanted to be a part of that,” De La Rosa said. “That’s what motivated me during the workouts and rehab. I was so nervous about playing.
“I was scared, but every morning I went to the trainers and did physical therapy. I was going to have to really step up for the team and they also made great strides. I didn’t feel I had to carry as much. They really did put in a lot of work to improve. When I first scored, that was amazing.”
De La Rosa takes pride on finishing on her own terms and able to say she finished strong and played in her team’s last game.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to be here. Of course, I am sad we didn’t get to play our last game together (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), but I am glad in our last game against C.E. King we won in penalties. I am extremely happy with how much we improved this year and being able to play in most of the games and not be injured.”
De La Rosa is going to attend Johns Hopkins University in Maryland and plans on playing soccer for the club team. That would be a cherry on top for a young woman who so often wondered if she could even play much longer.
“I wanted to play soccer, so I was willing to go through all the pain to get through it,” De La Rosa said. “
